Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Market Analysis 2023-2024 and 2027 with Executive and Consultant Guides Featuring llumina, ION, Pacific Biosystems, Roche, SOLiD, Oxford Nanopore Among Others

DUBLIN, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Markets by Application, Organism and Product with Executive and Consultant Guides. Includes Direct to Consumer Analysis. 2023 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Will all newborns receive Whole Genome Sequencing at birth? How fast will Direct to Consumer Testing grow? What sequencing technology will take the lead? What's holding the industry back? Where are the over 800 locations that have high throughput devices?

The plummeting costs for Whole Genome Sequencing are creating a gold rush for market players. New consumers, new technologies, new specializations. In a situation reminiscent of the birth of the internet industry a wide range of well funded players are racing for market share on a truly global stage. The report forecasts the market size out to 2023. The report includes detailed breakouts for 14 countries and 5 regions.

Tumor Cell Sequencing? Direct to Consumer? Gene Expression? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. What are the issues? Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate market forecasts for the next five years.

Make investment decisions and valuations with confidence using the latest data.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Whole Genome Sequencing Market - Strategic Situation Analysis & COVID Impact

1.1.1 Selected Genetic Testing Companies Revenue & Growth

1.1.2 Selected Companies Growth Chart

1.2 Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

1.3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

2. Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 Whole Genome Sequencing Definition In This Report

2.1.1 Whole and Exome Sequencing

2.1.2 Research and Clinical

2.1.3 Clinical Tumor

2.1.4 Clinical Pathogen

2.1.5 Agri/Other

2.1.6 Direct to Consumer

2.2 The Genomics Revolution

2.3 Market Definition

2.3.1 Revenue Market Size

2.4 Methodology

2.4.1 Methodology

2.4.2 Sources

2.4.3 Authors

2.5 Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry

2.5.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.5.2 Spending on Diagnostics

2.5.3 Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics

2.6 Sizing the Genome - Not What You Think

2.6.1 Cost, Price and Genome Size, Pricing Practice

2.7 GLOBAL LISTING OF HIGH THROUGHPUT SEQUENCING ESTABLISHMENTS INSTALLED BASE - Location & Contacts

3 Market Overview

3.1 Market Participants Play Different Roles

3.1.1Instrument Manufacturer

3.1.2 Independent lab specialized/esoteric

3.1.3 Independent lab national/regional

3.1.4 Independent lab analytical

3.1.5 Public National/regional lab

3.1.6 Hospital lab

3.1.7 Physician lab

3.1.8 DTC Lab

3.1.9 Sequencing Labs

3.1.10 Audit body

3.2 Whole Genome Sequencing - Markets, Examples and Discussion

3.2.1 Direct to Consumer - Two Approaches

3.2.1.1 The New Age of Medical Information

3.2.1.2 Dangers in DTC-WGS - Health Costs and Regulation

3.2.1.3 Newborn and Prenatal - A Brave New World

3.2.1.4 DTC - How Many Segments?

3.2.2 Research Markets

3.2.2.1 Research Funding and Capital Expense

3.2.2.2 WGS Datasets Preferred

3.2.2.3 Existing research repurposed

3.2.2.4 Organism Wide Market

3.2.2.5 Service Suppliers Respond

3.2.3 Clinical - Understanding Germline and Somatic

3.2.3.1 Somatic - Chasing Mutations and Pharmacogenomics

3.2.4 Pathogen Testing

3.2.4.1 The Hepatitis C Story

3.2.4.2 Will the Microbiology Department Disappear?

3.2.5 AgriBio - Big Business

3.2.5.1 GMO is Here to Stay

3.2.5.2 WGS Benefits and Risks

3.2.5.3 The New Agriculture

3.3 Industry Structure

3.3.1 Hospital's Testing Share

3.3.2 Economies of Scale

3.3.3 Instrument Manufacturer Role

3.3.4 Healthcare Industry Impacts - Still Struggling

3.3.4.1 Can the Healthcare Industry Adapt?

3.3.4.2 Genetic Counselling as an Industry

3.3.4.3 WGES Adoption and Cannibalization

3.3.4.4 The Meaning of Grail

4 Market Trends

4.1 Factors Driving Growth

4.1.1 Diagnostic Factors

4.1.2 Interpreting the Code Otherwise

4.1.3 Changes in Agriculture

4.1.4 Fertility Technology Comes of Age

4.1.5 Pathogen Challenges

4.2 Factors Limiting Growth

4.2.1 Increased Competition Lowers Price

4.2.2 Lower Costs

4.2.3 Healthcare Cost Concerns Curtail Growth

4.2.4 Wellness has a downside

4.2.5 GMO Opposition Movement

4.3 Sequencing Instrumentation

4.3.1 Instrumentation Tenacity

4.3.2 Declining Cost Changes Industry Structure

4.3.3 LISTING of CURRENT NGS INSTRUMENT SPECIFICATIONS

4.3.4 llumina

4.3.5 ION

4.3.6 Pacific Biosystems

4.3.7 Roche

4.3.8 SOLiD

4.3.9 Oxford Nanopore

4.3.9.1 What is Oxford Nanopore Sequencing?

4.3.9.2 What can Oxford Nanopore Sequencing be used for?

4.3.9.3 Oxford Nanopore Products

4.3.10 Long Reads - Further Segmentation

4.3.11 Linked Reads

4.3.12 Targeted Sequencing Adopts CRISPR

4.3.13 New Sequencing Technologies

4.3.13.1 RNAP sequencing

4.3.13.2 In vitro virus high-throughput sequencing

4.3.13.3 Tunnelling currents DNA sequencing

4.3.13.4 Sequencing by hybridization

4.3.13.5 Sequencing with mass spectrometry

4.3.13.6 Microfluidic Sanger sequencing

4.3.13.7 Microscopy-based techniques

5 WGES Recent Developments

5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

5.1.1 Importance of These Developments

5.1.2 How to Use This Section

5.2 Myriad Genetics to Study MRD Testing

5.3 Adela Developing Epigenetic Multi-Cancer Detection

5.4 Epic Sciences Expanding Infrastructure for Liquid Biopsy Test

5.5 Bionano Laboratories Announces New Prenatal Whole Genome Tests

5.6 Myriad Genetics Plans Product Launches

5.7 Genomics England, Aims to Sequence 100K Newborns

5.8 Juno Diagnostics NIPT With At-Home Sample Collection

5.9 Cardio Diagnostics Launches Genetic Cardio Risk Test

5.10 Universal Genetic Testing in Breast Cancer Further Supported

5.11 Aniling Gets CE-IVD Marks for Cancer Sequencing Tests

5.12 MyOme Lands Investment for WGS

5.13 GenomSys Gains CE Mark for New Genomic Analysis Software

5.14 WGS Finds Lung Cancers Fall Into Molecular Subtypes

5.15 Testing Distinguishes Benign Tumors From Precancerous Condition ..

5.16 Plan to Sequence All Newborns in UK

5.17 Clear Labs Raises $60M for Nanopore Sequencing

5.18 Variantyx Expands Into Prenatal, Cancer Testing

5.19 Whole-Genome Sequencing Aids Diagnosis in Stockholm

5.20 Variantyx Raises $20M

5.21 Nonacus WGS Service for SARS-CoV-2 Laboratories

5.22 Center to Report Risk Scores in Clinical WGS

5.23 Stanford Launches WGS for Cardiovascular Testing

5.24 Illumina and NY Healthcare Partner on Clinical WGS

5.25 Increased Adoption of WGS Needs Acceptance by Payors, Providers ..

5.26 Veritas Intercontinental Completes €5M Series B Financing Round ..

5.27 M2GEN and Discovery Life Sciences in Bioinformatics Agreement

5.28 Genomics England Adopts Quantum ActiveScale Object Storage

5.29 GenomiQa, Icon Group to Validate Genomic Analysis Platform CapeDx

5.30 NHS Wales Introduces WGS for Critically Ill Newborns

5.31 Illumina Achieves EAU for NGS-Based SARS-CoV-2 Test

5.32 C2i Genomics to Launch Trials for MRD Detection Tech

5.33 Roche Acquires Sequencing Company Stratos Genomics

5.34 UK COVID-19 Sequencing Consortium Launches

5.35 Invitae Acquires Three Companies: YouScript, Genelex, Diploid

5.36 Experience From Centralized Genomic Medicine Lab

5.37 MGI to Enable $100 Human Genome

5.38 Nebula Genomics offers $299 WGS

5.39 Team to Study Campylobacter Omics

5.40 Veritas Genetics Restarts US Business

5.41 NEOGEN, Gencove partner to advance animal genomics

6 Profiles of Key Companies (Partial List of 136)

10x Genomics, Inc

1928 Diagnostics

23andME Inc

Abbott Laboratories

AccuraGen Inc

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Admera Health, LLC

Agilent/Dako

Akonni Biosystems

Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

Becton, Dickinson and Company

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

Bioarray Genetics

Biocept, Inc.

Biodesix Inc.

BioFluidica

BioGenex

Biolidics Ltd

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Bioneer Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Bio-Techne

C2i Genomics

Caris Molecular Diagnostics

CellMax Life

Day Zero Diagnostics.

Diasorin S.p.A.

Element Biosciences

Element Biosciences

Epic Sciences

Epigenomics AG.

Genetron Holdings

Genewiz

Genomics England

Genomics Personalized Health (GPH)

GenomOncology

Genzyme Corporation

Grifols

Human Longevity, Inc.

iCellate

Illumina

Incell Dx

Inivata

Invitae Corporation

Invivoscribe

Karius

MNG Labs

NantHealth, Inc.

Natera

Nebula Genomics

NeoGenomics

New England Biolabs, Inc.

Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd.

Omega Bioservices

Oncocyte

OncoDNA

Precipio

PrecisionMed

Promega

Protagen Diagnostics

Qiagen

QuantuMDx

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Revvity

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

Roswell Biotechnologies

Seegene

Sequencing.com

Siemens Healthineers

simfo GmbH.

Ultima Genomics

Variantyx

Volition

Vyant Bio

Zymo Research Corp

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u3exej

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets