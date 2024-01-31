Whole Genome Sequencing Market Global Industry Forecast Report 2018-2028, Featuring Profiles of Illumina, Agilent Technologies, 10 x Genomics, BGI, Oxford Nanopore, Nebula Genomics & Veritas Genetics

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Whole Genome Sequencing Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Competition, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Whole Genome Sequencing Market is expected to grow with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period 2024-2028.



Increasing technological advancement in NGS instruments and update in technology utilized in Sequencing techniques are adding to further drive the sequencing market growth in the forecast period. Moreover, with its multiplexing feature, next-generation sequencing (NGS) enables microbiology researchers to sequence hundreds of organisms, unlike capillary sequencing or PCR-based methods.

NGS-based microbial genome sequencing is time efficient and streamlines the workflow, and does not rely on time-consuming cloning stages like older techniques. Additionally, low-frequency variations and genomic rearrangements that might be overlooked are too expensive to find using current techniques that can be found using NGS (Next Generation Sequencing). Also, population-level WES (whole exome sequencing) data generation has increased in today's time.

Whole exome sequencing (WES) is a successful application in the field of sequencing and is proved by the discovery of the genes for the conditions such as Mendelian phenotypes, Miller's disease, and other diseases. Whole exome sequencing is more useful than whole genome sequencing since the majority of known disease-causing mutations take place in exons and are in high demand in the market and thus anticipated to propel the market growth in the future.



Growing Demand in Disease Diagnosis



Whole genome sequencing has an increased demand in clinical applications regarding disease diagnosis and has significant importance in the identification of a mutation in a genome segment for isolating a variant or mutation in a gene. Moreover, techniques such as Microbial whole-genome resequencing involve the sequencing of the entire genome of a bacteria, virus, or other microbe and comparing the sequence to that of a known reference and thus is helpful in disease diagnosis.

This microbial genome sequencing is thus an important tool for microbial identification. Additionally, the whole genome sequencing technique is used for identifying the order of bases in the organism and is thus utilized to produce a precise DNA fingerprint and thus can aid in linking the cases allowing the eruption or defect to be detected quickly and, thus, is significant in infectious disease diagnosis to bolster the market growth in the forecast period.



Increased Application in Genome Mapping



The rising demand for genome mapping in government projects for the rising research and development related to disease diagnosis and research for improved treatment in cancer, mutated disorders, and other diseases, etc. Furthermore, governments of distinct countries and regions are sequencing millions of genomes to progress research and discover better ways to identify and cure cancer, uncommon disorders, and other ailments.

For instance, the European government is undertaking efforts to improve the region's large-scale genomic data with projects such as France's French Plan for Genomic Medicine 2025 and, similarly, the United Kingdom's 100,000 Genomes Project. These initiatives have resulted in the growth of NGS's Next-generation sequencing (NGS) informatics services in the region. For instance, in November 2022, using Nanopore Genome Sequencing, AI, and Cloud Computing, scientists at Stanford Medicine University sequenced a patient's whole genome in under five hours.



Market Segmentation



In this report, Whole Genome Sequencing Market has been segmented into the following categories:



By Sequencing Type:

Large Whole-Genome Sequencing

Small Genome Sequencing

By Product Type:

Instrument

Kits

Service

By Application:

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery and Development

Personalized Medicine

Others

By End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

Companies Profiled:

GE Healthcare, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies

10 x Genomics

BGI

Oxford Nanopore

Nebula Genomics

Veritas Genetics.

