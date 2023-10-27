Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Market in US is to grow by USD 6.45 billion from 2022 to 2027- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The whole grain and high fiber food market in US is expected to grow by USD 6.45 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 8.07% during the forecast period. The health benefits of whole grain and high fiber foods are notably driving the whole grain and high fiber food market in US. However, factors such as fluctuations in whole grain prices may impede market growth. The market is segmented by product (cereals, bakery products, snacks, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and type (traditional and organic). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Key Driver

Convenience factors associated with whole grain and high-fiber foods are key factors driving market growth. The health benefits of whole grain and high fiber foods are key factors driving market growth. The impact of urbanization on human lifestyles and dietary habits across the globe has been enormous. Obesity is a major concern in developed nations like the US, where a substantial portion of the population has the condition. There are several nutritional benefits to whole-grain and high-fiber foods. The USDA advises that half the amount of grain you should be eating in your regular meal is whole grains and higher fiber grains.

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the cereals segment will be significant during the forecast period. To increase sales, businesses have adopted new strategies focused on whole grains as well as products with higher fiber content. Furthermore, cereal foods are convenient in terms of preparation and consumption, and therefore, most time-pressed consumers prefer such products. The risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer, and death has been reduced by a higher intake of whole grains. In addition, Demand for whole grain products, such as cereals in the country, will increase due to increasing awareness about the benefits of whole grains and a high proportion of chronic diseases in the region.

Company Insights

The whole grain and high fiber food market in US is fragmented, and companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Ardent Mills LLC, B and G Foods Inc., Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Cargill Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., CreaFill Fibers Corp., Flowers Foods Inc., Food For Life Baking Co. Inc., General Mills Inc., Glanbia plc, Grain Millers Inc., Hodgson Mill, Kellogg Co., McKee Foods, MGP Ingredients Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Natures Path Foods, Nestle SA, and PepsiCo Inc.

