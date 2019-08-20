Whole Grains, Whole Health: Wellness Natural Pet Food Adds First Wholesome Grains Recipes to Popular Wellness CORE Dog Line

TEWKSBURY, Mass., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grains are making a grand entrance into the Wellness® CORE® family of high-protein recipes for pets, as Wellness Natural Pet Food announced today the launch of eight new grained meals for dogs. Made with the same high quality, protein-packed kibble pet parents look for in Wellness CORE, the new dry food options are the first-ever grained recipes for the CORE brand, offering pet parents more choice at mealtime.

Wellness CORE with Wholesome Grains and Wellness CORE RawRev with Wholesome Grains are the first-ever grained recipes for the CORE brand, containing protein-packed kibble expertly combined with nutrient-dense, highly digestible grains like quinoa, barley and oatmeal.

Each recipe contains high-quality proteins to deliver the meats dogs crave, expertly combined with nutrient-dense, highly digestible grains like quinoa, barley and oatmeal that are rich in fiber, protein, and essential vitamins, and guaranteed levels of taurine to support heart health. The recipes are available for dogs across life stages, breeds and taste preferences:

Wellness ® CORE ® with Wholesome Grains : Each meal is packed with premium protein along with nutrient-rich grains and superfoods to ensure your dog has everything they need to thrive. Available in four recipes: Original Deboned Turkey , Chicken Meal & Turkey Meal; Ocean Whitefish, Herring Meal & Menhaden Fish Meal; Small Breed Original Deboned Turkey, Turkey Meal & Chicken Meal; and Puppy Deboned Chicken, Chicken Meal & Turkey Meal.

Wellness® CORE® RawRev™ with Wholesome Grains: High-protein kibble crafted with wholesome grains is combined with 100% freeze dried raw meat mixed in to create a savory, nutrient-rich meal. Like all Wellness CORE RawRev recipes, they give pet parents a convenient way to add raw protein to their dog's diet. Available in four recipes: Original Deboned Turkey , Chicken Meal & Turkey Meal; Ocean Whitefish, Herring Meal & Salmon Meal;Small Breed Original Deboned Turkey, Turkey Meal & Chicken Meal; and Puppy Deboned Chicken, Chicken Meal & Turkey Meal.

"Our Wellness CORE recipes are based on the philosophy that dogs, based on their primal ancestry, thrive on a diet comprised primarily of meat," said Chanda Leary-Coutu, director of consumer experience at Wellness. "A diet rich in high quality protein can help support a healthy weight, shiny coat, digestive health and more. Our new grained recipes now offer those same protein-focused benefits for pet parents looking to add nutrient-rich grains into their dog's diet as well."

The new recipes are made with no legumes or potatoes and are free of artificial flavors, colors and preservatives. They will all be on display at SuperZoo August 19-22nd in Las Vegas, Nev. at Booth 3459.

To learn more about the products or find an authorized retailer, visit www.wellnesspetfood.com.

About Wellness®:

At Wellness, we're a family-owned company of pet parents on a mission to raise the bar in pet food, because we believe the right choice at mealtime forms the foundation of a long, happy life together. That's why we do things the right way, not the easy way—we are 100 percent focused on natural nutrition all the time, crafting our pet food and treats recipes that are carefully sourced and thoughtfully prepared. That means we use the finest, natural ingredients, ensure the highest quality standards, and create delicious recipes pets crave to make every mealtime count. Like you, we know that our pets provide us unconditional love, and providing uncompromising nutrition is one way we can do the same for them. This includes pets in need. Through the Wellness® Foundation, we support organizations across the country who are as committed as we are to ensuring every pet on the planet is born, bred and raised with love. To learn more about Wellness Natural Pet Food, visit wellnesspetfood.com and Facebook.com/WellnessPetFood, and find Wellness on Instagram and Twitter: @wellnesspetfood.

About WellPet, LLC:

WellPet, the number-one, independent, family-owned natural pet food company is home to premium pet food brands Wellness®, WHIMZEES®, Old Mother Hubbard®, Holistic Select®, Eagle Pack® and Sojos®. For more than 100 years, WellPet has delivered on the promise of doing whatever it takes to make the healthiest natural products for the pets that depend on us. Today, our team of animal lovers, nutritionists and vets are committed to carrying forth our strong heritage, continuing to find new ways to bring innovation, nutritional excellence and product quality to our family of natural brands, always putting pet health first. This includes pets in need. Through the Wellness® Foundation, we support organizations across the country who are as committed as we are to ensuring every pet on the planet is born, bred and raised with love. For more information, visit www.wellpet.com and www.wellnessfoundation.org.

