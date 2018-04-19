Whole-Home Water Filtration Encouraged for Health and Living Benefits

"According to the EPA, the average family in the United States uses more than 300 gallons of water per day," said Ryan Williams, general manager of 128 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric. "19 percent of that usage comes from faucets, and 20 percent comes from showers. With an average of more than 100 gallons being consumed, used for cooking and bathed in daily, the quality of your water should be taken very seriously."

To answer common questions from customers, 128 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric offers the following as benefits to a whole-home water filtration system:

It allows you to drink from your faucet - With a reverse osmosis system, homeowners are able to drink from the faucet and not worry about unsafe impurities.

With a reverse osmosis system, homeowners are able to drink from the faucet and not worry about unsafe impurities. It removes chlorine – Chlorine, often used for sanitation and sometimes still present in a home's water supply, can lead to numerous health issues over time when consumed. A whole-home water filtration system will remove excess chlorine from the water, leaving it safer for consumption and cooking.

It softens water – A higher level of water hardness, caused by calcium, magnesium and other heavy minerals, can lead to buildups of scale and ruin your piping, small appliances and fixtures. Cleaner dishes and laundry and softer skin are a few results of installing a water softening system.

It saves money, time and the environment – Drinking bottled water regularly can quickly get expensive. Rather than spending money on bottled water that will also result in more plastic waste, utilize the filtered water from the system along with a reusable water bottle.

"At 128, we can take a sample of your home's water and give you a better idea of what's going on," Williams said. "From that test, we're able to decipher whether there's hard water present, chlorinated water, or simply water that's just not safe to drink. We strongly recommend that you contact a professional to find out what's in your water and consider adopting a whole-home filtration system to improve the quality of your water and save valuable time and money."

