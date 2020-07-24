Whole Plant Hemp Extract Expert, PHCO2, Launches New Website

SACO, Maine, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PHCO 2 , an industry leader in whole plant hemp extraction with almost 40 years of supercritical fluid CO 2 extraction expertise and multiple supercritical CO 2 patents, has launched a new website. PHCO 2 specializes in innovative, proprietary CO 2 remediation and ingredients and is known for its reputation of employing scientific, proven methodology.

The new website is visually engaging, easy to navigate, and allows visitors to quickly access the tolling and ingredient capabilities at PHCO 2 with prominent calls-to-action ("CTAs") available on each page. Visitors receive valuable information regarding PHCO 2 as a company and tolling service provider, and an innovative whole plant hemp extract remediator. Visitors can also learn about the full line of the PHCO 2 branded ingredients, which is the first 100% USDA-certified organic whole plant hemp extract ingredient available for purchase to companies for use in their private label products that require compliant or non-detectable THC levels.

William Smart, head of New Business Development for PHCO 2 , said, "We're excited to get the word out to companies that need THC remediation or are in the market for our branded organic ingredients. First in the market with a certified organic CO 2 process, we serve growers—conventional and organic—with whole plant hemp extract remediation. Our food-grade, state-of-the-art supercritical CO 2 process provides THC remediation that captures and boosts the profiles of the CBD and all the minor cannabinoids in their purest forms. The PHCO 2 team is proud to be one of the only suppliers to contain everything that nature intended in the whole plant hemp extract and are thrilled to have people visit us online and contact us so we can help them with their remediation or ingredient needs." .

For more information, inquire about small-scale sampling, and to visit PHCO 2 's website: www.thephco2.com or call (207) 298-2478.

About PHCO 2

PHCO 2 is an industry leader in whole plant hemp extraction with almost 40 years of expertise with patented supercritical CO 2 extraction. This innovative, proprietary food-grade, state-of-the-art CO 2 extraction process serves conventional and organic growers with whole plant hemp extract remediation. It offers a line PHCO 2 brand 100% USDA-certified organic ingredients—first in the industry—offering broad- and full-spectrum ingredients for companies that require non-detectable or compliant THC remediation. PHCO 2 is certified cGMP, executes to these standards and is known for its reputation of employing scientific, proven methodology for its superior CO 2 extraction and remediation process. PHCO 2 ingredients are grown, processed, and packaged in the U.S.A.

