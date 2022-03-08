Whole-y Cow: Holy Grail Steak Co. is the First and Only Online Shop Offering Nose-To-Tail Japanese A5 Wagyu

SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holy Grail Steak Co. today introduces its first nose-to-tail program featuring Hitachi-Gyu A5 Wagyu .

Highly sought-after by Michelin Star steakhouses, restaurants and food aficionados alike, Hitachi-Gyu beef is known for its beautiful marbling and melt-in-your-mouth texture and is the pride of the Japanese Ibaraki prefecture.

Highly sought-after by Michelin Star steakhouses, restaurants and food aficionados alike, Hitachi-Gyu beef is known for its beautiful marbling and melt-in-your-mouth texture and is the pride of the Japanese Ibaraki prefecture. Located in the Greater Tokyo Area, the land's soil and climate provide the perfect conditions for raising cattle. Hitachi-Gyu is raised meticulously for 30 months with the utmost care and the healthiest, most sustainable practices, which contributes to its exceptional flavor.

"Hitachi-Gyu A5 Wagyu is a highly-sought after delicacy. We are thrilled to offer a variety of cuts beyond the popular ribeye, filet, and strip," says Michael Coggins, cofounder of Holy Grail Steak Co. "Not only does nose-to-tail eating provide an opportunity for our customers to try something out of the ordinary, but it is a far more sustainable approach to food preparation. Every part of the animal is used and nothing goes to waste."

Holy Grail Steak Co. offers an extensive guide to Hitachi-Gyu on its website that includes tasting notes and serving suggestions. Depending on the cut, the meat can be prepared in a variety of ways: for barbecue, in stews and even in traditional Japanese dishes like sukiyaki, shabushabu, and gyudon.

Hitachi-Gyu A5 Wagyu is exclusively available in the U.S. from Holy Grail Steak Co. starting at $99 per steak. To explore the collection, please visit HolyGrailSteak.com/collections/hitachi-gyu . For private reserve cuts, please email the Holy Grail team directly at [email protected]

About Holy Grail Steak Co.

Holy Grail Steak Co. is the premier online purveyor of genuine Kobe Beef and other rare, exclusive high-end steaks. The company delivers a never-before-available portfolio of world-class beef, pork, and lamb right to your doorstep. It works exclusively with best-in-class producer partners whose mission is to connect artisanal farms and ranches with consumers who care deeply about the quality and provenance of their food. For more information, please visit HolyGrailSteak.com .

