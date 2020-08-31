Whole30® Launches First Line of Salad Dressings and Dipping Sauces Exclusively on Thrive Market

The Whole30 is a 30-day self-experiment that focuses on eating whole, nutrient-dense food. Urban says, "Dressings and sauces add flavor and variety to your Whole30. But not everyone has 20 minutes to make a homemade Ranch, and finding store-bought without added sugar, soy, or dairy can be challenging. We love making the Whole30 easier and more convenient, and our community says, 'When I see the Whole30 logo, I know I can trust the ingredients.' Creating our own line of dressings featuring my favorite kitchen flavors, is an obvious and exciting next step."

Nick Green, co-founder, CEO of Thrive Market, said: "Whole30 and Thrive Market share the mission to make healthy living easy by providing access to foods that are better for you and better for the planet. We're excited to join with Melissa and Whole30 like-minded partners to offer our members Whole30-friendly, high quality products that are conveniently delivered to your door."



Thrive Market is supporting the Whole30 debut of full-size bottles in five delicious flavors:

HOUSE RANCH : Creamy, herbalicious, and oh-so-dip-worthy.

BUFFALO VINAIGRETTE : Meet the love-child of salad dressing and hot sauce.

: CREAMY BALSAMIC : This everyday staple is anything but basic.

ELDERBERRY VINAIGRETTE : Not your mom's berry vinaigrette.

SECRET SAUCE: This kind of magic is good on everything (shhh).

These Whole30 pantry staples are made with ingredients that go beyond the Whole30 standard, with no added sugar, gluten, soy, dairy, gums, fillers, or natural flavors, and use Certified Humane eggs in accordance with established animal welfare and Thrive Market standards.

Details about all five flavors, including the full ingredient list, Whole30 recipes, and more can be found at Whole30.com/products. Shop the dressings exclusively at thrivemarket.com as of August 27, 2020.

About Whole30®

Whole30® has been changing lives since 2009, when co-founder Melissa Urban blogged about her self-designed 30-day life-changing dietary experiment. Since then, millions of people have transformed their health, habits and relationship with food through the Whole30 program; eliminating cravings; improving energy, sleep, and digestion; and discovering lasting food freedom. The Whole30 website serves readers in 230 countries and has a combined social media base of more than 4 million. Visit whole30.com or follow @whole30 to learn more.

About Thrive Market

Thrive Market was founded in 2014 with a mission to make healthy living easy and affordable. As an online, membership-based marketplace, Thrive Market delivers the highest quality, healthy and sustainable products at member-only prices, while matching every paid membership with a free one for someone in need. Thrive Market carries over 5,000 organic and non-GMO products, and offers 70+ filters and values, allowing you to shop by diet and lifestyle. Over the last 4 years, Thrive Gives has raised over $3M to fund food access and environmental sustainability causes.

Visit thrivemarket.com or follow @thrivemarket to learn more.

