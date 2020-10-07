WholeFoods Magazine and Trust Transparency Center Tackle the Microbiome with Driving Opportunities in the Microbiome Space Virtual Event

SPRING, Texas, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --South Plainfield, N.J.-based WholeFoods Magazine and Trust Transparency Center announced today the third virtual event in their Naturally Informed series: Driving Opportunities Across the Microbiome Space, taking place October 20-21, 2020. The two-day virtual event will offer insights and education to help ingredient companies, brands, and retailers succeed in this trending market, from a microbiome 101 overview to in-depth look at claims and enforcement issues and more.

Author and University of California San Diego professor Jack Gilbert to present the opening keynote Understanding the Microbiome in the Era of Precision Medicine at the Driving Opportunities in the Microbiome Space virtual event on October 20, 2020. Dr. Fred Pescatore will present Your Guide to a Complete Microbiome Makeover on day one of Driving Opportunities in the Microbiome Space virtual event on October 20, 2020.

"The Naturally Informed series is a curriculum of virtual events powered by Trust Transparency Center and WholeFoods Magazine designed to keep suppliers, brands and retailers informed on developments in the natural products industry so that they can make better business decisions and inform consumers about the opportunities, challenges and issues surrounding consuming these types of products," said Len Monheit, CEO, Trust Transparency Center.

"Our program provides you high-caliber content from virtual events, webinars, articles, white papers and sponsor materials that are provocative, colorful, engaging and illuminating," added Heather Wainer, Publisher, WholeFoods Magazine.

During live presentations, panel discussions and Q&A sessions, attendees will learn from world-class microbiome, health and retail insight experts. Keynote presentations include:

Und erstanding the Microbiome in the Era of Precision Medicine presented by author and University of California San Diego professor Jack Gilbert .

presented by author and professor . Your Guide to a Complete Microbiome Makeover presented by author and natural medicine expert Fred Pescatore , MD.

The event will also feature live panels including:

Winning Strategies: Innovating & communicating in the microbiome featuring Lisa and Alana Macfarlane , The Gut Stuff; Paul Schulick , For the Biome; and Jennifer Costello , Health Hut.

featuring , The Gut Stuff; , For the Biome; and , Health Hut. Postbiotics: What are they and how do they work? presented by Colin Hill , PhD, University College Cork, Ireland .

presented by , PhD, University College . The New Frontier? AI and personalization in the microbiome space featuring Aline de Santa Izabel , YOGUT; Mariëtte Abrahams, PhD, RD, Qina; and Jay Jacobowitz , Retail Insights.

The event will include a fully interactive experiences through breakouts and networking to help foster qualified leads and valuable connections.

Driving Opportunities in the Microbiome Space is supported by Premier Sponsor Stratum Nutrition, Champion Sponsors Sabinsa and Wakunaga, and Partner Level sponsors Amin Talati Wasserman, ChildLife Essentials, Essential Formulas and Health Wright Products.

Please visit NaturallyInformed.net for more information on speakers, sessions, and sponsors, and to register for the FREE virtual event Driving Opportunities in the Microbiome Space. The event will also be promoted on social using #NaturallyInformed and #WintheMicrobiome.

