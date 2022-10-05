WholeFoods Magazine Partners With Makeena to Provide Unique Data & Insights for Retailers

BOULDER, Colo., and SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WholeFoods Magazine , a full-service media company serving the natural products industry since 1977, today announced its partnership with Makeena, the rewards app that helps mission-driven brands and shoppers discover and engage with one another. The partnership aims to strengthen and positively impact the natural products industry through strategic collaboration and joint marketing efforts.

Bringing together the longest-tenured media outlet of its kind and a software company is a unique collaboration, with both organizations focused on the common goal of growing the natural products industry.

WholeFoods Magazine, the flagship product of WFC, Inc., focuses on informing and educating members of the natural products industry on how to improve business and take advantage of emerging opportunities both within the natural products industry and the world at large. Industry insights and information about hot, new products intersect in feature-length articles that underscore informed consumerism, supporting a healthy lifestyle, and the future of the natural products industry.

"We are elated to partner with Makeena, given their passion for connecting conscious consumers with brands dedicated to creating a better planet," said Heather Wainer, Publisher of WholeFoods Magazine. "This is a wonderful opportunity, specifically for our retail partners, to leverage the valuable data and insights that Makeena brings to the table."

In recent years, consumers have become more aware of what goes into the products they use. With a market growth rate of 12.5% , the demand for organic and natural products is increasing and consumer education could not be more relevant. Makeena was founded to make healthy shopping more accessible to consumers. By focusing on helping consumers discover, locate, and save on better-for-you, better-for-the-planet brands and their products, Makeena is empowering shoppers to live healthier lives on a cleaner planet.

"It's important for all of us to be able to find and support companies that are taking the extra step to enable healthy and eco-friendly choices for consumers," said Karen Frame, CEO and Founder of Makeena. "Our partnership with WholeFoods Magazine is a perfect fit and we couldn't be more excited about the positive impact that we're going to create together."

About Makeena

Makeena is a rewards app that connects shoppers with "brands for good." Available on iOS and Android, Makeena enables shoppers to buy eco-friendly, healthy products from any source, upload receipts, and then earn cash, freebies, and samples. Brands and retailers receive critical business analytics and shopper profile data to expand their presence in the market and increase business. Makeena is a Certified B Corporation. For more information, visit makeena.com .

About WholeFoods Magazine

WholeFoods Magazine is a full-service media company run by WFC, Inc. The family-owned company, based in South Plainfield, NJ, has a mission to inform and educate natural products retailers and industry members throughout the supply chain on dietary supplements, herbs, HABA, homeopathy, foods, and more. The national, monthly trade magazine has been published continuously for more than 35 years (since 1984 by WFC). It is the longest-tenured media outlet of its kind in the natural products industry.

