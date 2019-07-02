Wholesale Company BuckWholesale Begins Selling the Top Quality Yupoong Flexfit Snapback Hats Model #6007 and #6089

ATLANTA, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The first Flexfit snapback hats (6007) is a 100% cotton classical snapback hat with a large front panel. It is structured and has a hard buckram. This 5-panel Flexfit is high profile with a 3 3/4 crown height and a flat visor with an 8-row stitching.

The second Flexfit snapback hats (6089) is 80% acrylic and 20% wool. It is a structured hat with a matching plastic snapback closure. It also has an eight-row stitching on the visor. The 6089 is high profile with a 3 3/4 crown height and a flat visor as well, however it has six panels.

Flexfit 5-Panel Snapback Hats - 6007 Flexfit 6-Panel Snapback Hats - 6089

For graphic reasons, it is easier to add a design onto the 6007 because it has one less panel making the front part of the crown more adaptive.

For only a price range of $6.99-$8.99 these two Flexfit hats are of the greatest quality possible and a perfect headwear to add to your inventory.

