Wholesale For Everyone Announces Insane Holiday Savings on Bandanas and Other Items Beyond the Everyday Discounts

HAINESPORT, N.J., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 64% of online consumers wait to make a purchase till what they need goes on sale. In addition, more than 59% of those consumers spend time looking for promo codes before making online purchases. And another 30% use a price-tracking service to monitor price drops.

Wouldn't it be great, though, if those consumers could find what they need and in any quantity they need at discounted prices without having to wait for sales or bother with promo codes and price tracking? Now they can.

Wholesale For Everyone is an online store where customers do not need coupons, and special deals, and promo codes and the like. They don't need all that when they can get significant, daily, round-the-clock discounts on all items all the time – along with free shipping by spending $50 or more. That's exactly what Wholesale For Everyone offers, along with their legendary customer service.

Wholesale For Everyone can also accommodate all buying styles and habits, with a tiered buying structure that caters to different buying audiences with different volume needs, including:

People buying singles for personal, gift or hobby needs;

Screen printers, decorators, crafters, church groups, schools, or corporate-event buyers in need of bulk dozens; and

Power buyers like retailers, ad specialties and screen printers, as well as buyers of promotional products, who need three or four hundred items or buy by the case. (If this is your category, please email Wholesale for Everyone.)

But, now, there's something special in store for the holidays at Wholesale For Everyone ...

When customers add items to the cart, they will get as much as 15% off singles or dozens.

They can get an effective discount of as much as 35% off when buying a case

Wholesale For Everyone is offering special Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

For Black Friday, anyone who signs up for their email list gets a "Free Shipping Coupon – No Minimum."

For the Cyber Monday $50+ free shipping, customers just sign up for their email list and then get 15% off all single pieces or 10% off all dozens.

(Those already signed up should check their email for coupon codes. To sign up and receive coupon codes, customers can click here.)

The following categories are chock full of possibilities for that perfect gift or for holiday decorating:

Holiday Bandanas – Great for decorating, gift wrapping or as pet apparel

Winter Hats – Great gift items and stocking stuffers, especially the plaid bomber hats – a real hot item.

Closeouts – Great selections to choose from for customers looking to buy bulk and hand them out as gifts

Other Hats – Cotton caps, safari hats, and bucket hats

Other Bandanas – Paisley, solids, and novelties

Handkerchiefs – Another great item for both men and women

Three-for-Free Deal – Wholesale For Everyone's customer-appreciation promotion, where the only thing customers pay is shipping

About Wholesale for Everyone

Wholesale For Everyone is an online store offering significant discounts on all items all the time, along with free shipping (with exclusive membership), as well as custom printing and embroidery. Wholesale prices are available on all orders from single items to bulk orders. Top priorities are superior customer service and customer satisfaction. With a buying structure for all buying styles, Wholesale For Everyone can meet the bandana, doo rag, handkerchief, hat, and cap needs of most buying audiences – whether crafters, pet lovers, event planners, or church and school groups.

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Wholesale For Everyone