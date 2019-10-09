Wholesale For Everyone Partners with Cancer Link to Provide Pink Bandanas for the 'Country Pink' Cancer Research Fundraiser Luncheon

MIAMI, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wholesale For Everyone is proud to be the exclusive bandana supplier for this year's major Cancer Link fundraiser. Cancer Link's dedicated volunteers have raised more than $3 million to support breast cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center through sponsorship, major annual luncheons, and several events throughout the year with various community partners.

Wholesale For Everyone

Cancer Link is, according to the about page on Sylvester's website, "a non-profit, all-volunteer organization dedicated to finding an ultimate cure for breast cancer through research, spreading breast cancer awareness through education, [and] improving the quality of treatment for those suffering from the disease." In addition, Cancer Link strives to grow and foster "the community outreach at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine."

Cancer Link got its start more than 30 years ago. It began as an effort spearheaded by Marlene Berg to help a friend suffering from breast cancer. Marlene and nine of her friends got together and hosted a luncheon to raise funds to help their friend and to help the cause. At that first luncheon, they raised a couple of thousand dollars and donated it to research. After that initial big push, though, it sort of fizzled. But Marlene and friends were soon called back because money was so desperately needed in the fight against breast cancer. Now 81 years old, Marlene remains, according to past president and committee member Mary Rosenberg, "the light and driving force of Cancer Link."

As of today, Cancer Link has raised over $3 million to fund research, promote early detection, raise awareness, and move toward a cure. And all the money they raise goes to the breast cancer cause. Because it is an all-volunteer organization, there are no salaries to pay out of money collected. Members also work out of their homes, so expenses are kept to the barest minimum.

While Cancer Link has other fundraising events and efforts, the annual luncheon is the main fundraiser. Last year's luncheon raised over $200,000 to fight breast cancer. This year's October luncheon, with a "Country Pink" theme, is expected to be another resounding success. This Country Pink luncheon, taking place on Oct. 15, 2019, at the Hilton Miami Downtown, will include a silent auction, a performance by the Shane Duncan Band, fashions by Zambony Couture, and a gift bag.

Members of Cancer Link strive to make this event a "happy, celebration luncheon." To that end, and in keeping with the country part of the "Country Pink" theme, the band will be a country band, and there will be cowboy hats for attendees to wear. And for the pink part — the emblematic breast cancer-awareness color — there will be 700 pink bandanas from Wholesale For Everyone as part of the napkin/table setting.

Rosenberg found Wholesale For Everyone online and selected them as the exclusive bandana supplier for Cancer Link because of the great prices and because they actually had the color she needed. In addition, when the bandanas arrived, she was impressed by the neat packing. Rosenberg was, she said, "ecstatic." In addition, she was pleased with the "fantastic product and quick delivery." What really sold her, though, was the fact that Wholesale For Everyone was so easy to work with.

Cancer Link volunteers are helping to find a cure for breast cancer, and now Wholesale For Everyone is partnering with them in this worthy cause.

