Wholesale Hair Extensions Offered By Secret of Medusa

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Secret of Medusa is shaking up the hair industry by offering wholesale premium quality hair extensions at a competitive price for professional stylists who take pride in carrying only the best hair extensions for their customers. Unlike many other extension brands, Secret of Medusa chooses quality hair and ethical sourcing in their products over misleading information or undercutting customers in order to make a quick profit.

At Secret of Medusa, hair extensions are sourced from real human hair from Asia and retain 100% of the natural cuticle to allow for the finest hair quality. Their hair is minimally processed and collected in a braid to ensure every strand remains in place in the same direction (known as "remy" hair), preserving its integrity, as well as minimize chances of the hair frizzing and tangling. This braiding method also allows them to create the finest hair extensions without having to treat the hair, either by using acid-dripping or harsh chemicals to create the appearance of quality hair. However, be wary since many companies deceivingly claim to provide quality remy hair when in fact they are really offering lower quality, cuticle-stripped hair that is often times blended with synthetic materials.

Many misleading brands who market top quality wholesale hair extensions will claim their products will last up to 6 months with proper care, while true remy hair extensions offered at Secret of Medusa can last up to 12 months with proper maintenance. You can rest assured, Secret of Medusa hair products are never acid dipped or treated with deceptive hair finishing spray. In addition to selling only premium quality hair extensions, Secret of Medusa offers several hair methods to meet each and every customer's needs to ensure satisfaction.



Throughout the entire process - from the hair collected from the donor's head to making its way to the client, Secret of Medusa sets themselves apart from other competitors by being transparent and open. This hair brand prides themselves in letting the quality and durability speak for itself. If you're a Professional Stylist that wants to supply your customers with hair extensions from a company that truly delivers the best cuticle intact quality hair extensions with a myriad of options that are sold at a competitive price, contact Secret of Medusa today.



For more information, please contact:

Secret of Medusa

(650) 558-1465

online@secretofmedusa.com

SOURCE Secret of Medusa