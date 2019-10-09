Wholesale Janitorial and Packaging Provider WCP Solutions Announces the Release of New Supplyways Industrial Products

SEATTLE, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WCP Solutions, one of the Western United States' premier wholesalers of janitorial cleaning products, industrial packaging, paper, and other businesses consumable goods, is excited to be re-launching the Supplyways Industrial Product Line with 31 new products including Supplyways chemicals and dispensing systems, towel and tissue, strapping, and stretch film. The new product lines come in a variety of sizes and dispensing options and will be available for commercial purchase starting on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.

"We are focused on growing our in-house product offering," said Jon Thompson, VP of Sales at WCP Solutions. "Our team has worked to build a grouping of products that offer customers incredible value for their business - that is what our Supplyways brand is all about."

Among other products offered in the Supplyways line, find these new offerings:

New Cleaning Chemical Offerings (2-Liter, 1 Gal., 5 Gal.):

Dilution Control Chemicals

All Purpose Cleaner (Citrus & Unscented)



General Purpose Cleaner



Glass & Hard Surface Cleaner



Quat Disinfectant



Bioactive Floor Cleaner & Drain Maintainer



Tub, Tile & Restroom Cleaner

Housekeeping Cleaners

Lighthouse NA Glass Cleaner



Clipper Lemon Neutral Cleaner



HD General Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser



Coral Creme Cleanser



Brite 9% HCL Bowl Cleaner

Aerosol Spray Cleaners

Glass Cleaner



Furniture Polish



Stainless Steel Maintainer, Water Based

Floor Care Chemicals

Ultra Durable Floor Finish



Diamond Harbor Floor Finish



Low Maintenance Floor Finish



Ultra Low Odor Floor Stripper



Bioactive Floor Cleaner, Drain Maintainer & Spotter



Multi-Purpose Cleaner

Kitchen Cleaners

On-Deck Meat Room Cleaner & Degreaser

New Dilution Control Dispensers

4-Way Chemical Locking Dispenser

Single Chemical Dispenser (Low Flow)

Single Chemical Dispenser (High Flow)

Hand-Held Dispenser and Racks

New Janitorial Towel and Tissue

Small Core Bath Tissue (3.39" X 4", 1000 ct )

) Small Core Bath Tissue (3.19" width, 1500 ct )

) 3x Small Core Bath Tissue Dispenser (Regular, Jumbo, and Jumbo with Stub Roll)

New Packaging Products

Industrial Hand Stretch Film

Poly Strapping (Blue, Green, and White)

In addition to all of these wonderful new items, WCP is announcing a new Supplyways Industrial Product catalog which will feature these new items alongside their full Supplyways product offerings.

"We're so excited to take our revitalized chemical line to the market," said Tamara Ferguson, Director of Facility Supplies and Food Service. "A highlight in the portfolio is the improved Supplyways dispensers and labels. The products have been carefully designed to work with a wide variety of customers. Whether your building is small or large, we have a solution that will work for you."

These products are guaranteed to meet a customer's cleaning needs, but they don't have to compromise their values in the process. Four of the new Supplyways chemical items are EcoLogo certified and the Supplyways Towel and Tissue line includes products that are Green Seal Certified and up to 100% recycled. To order or learn more about these innovative and sustainable products, visit https://www.wcpsolutions.com/product/facility-supplies/.

In tandem with WCP's new line of chemical and cleaning products, they're offering new industrial packaging products. This new line includes a Supplyways Hand Stretch Film and three different colors of poly strapping (Blue, Green, White).

"The new Supplyways Hand Stretch is going to be a fantastic option for our packaging customers," said Joe Donnerberg, Director of Packaging for WCP Solutions. "It's a superior product at a very competitive price point. We can't wait for it to hit the street."

WCP's complete line of packaging products has everything customers need to ship with confidence and peace of mind, including packaging equipment to make the process a breeze. To learn more about WCP's packaging offering, visit https://www.wcpsolutions.com/product/packaging-supplies/.

About WCP Solutions

WCP Solutions is a wholesale provider of paper, envelopes, packaging supplies, janitorial cleaning and facility supplies, foodservice disposables, and equipment solutions. WCP Solutions is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and product solutions for customers locally in the Pacific Northwest, Northern California, and Alaska. Family-owned since 1930.

For more information, visit https://www.wcpsolutions.com.

Media Contact

Nicholas Nieto

WCP Solutions

(877) 398-3030

pr.media@wcpsolutions.com

