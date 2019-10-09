Wholesale Janitorial and Packaging Provider WCP Solutions Announces the Release of New Supplyways Industrial Products
New Expanded Offerings Showcase Variety and Value
Oct 09, 2019, 10:00 ET
SEATTLE, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WCP Solutions, one of the Western United States' premier wholesalers of janitorial cleaning products, industrial packaging, paper, and other businesses consumable goods, is excited to be re-launching the Supplyways Industrial Product Line with 31 new products including Supplyways chemicals and dispensing systems, towel and tissue, strapping, and stretch film. The new product lines come in a variety of sizes and dispensing options and will be available for commercial purchase starting on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
"We are focused on growing our in-house product offering," said Jon Thompson, VP of Sales at WCP Solutions. "Our team has worked to build a grouping of products that offer customers incredible value for their business - that is what our Supplyways brand is all about."
Among other products offered in the Supplyways line, find these new offerings:
New Cleaning Chemical Offerings (2-Liter, 1 Gal., 5 Gal.):
- Dilution Control Chemicals
- All Purpose Cleaner (Citrus & Unscented)
- General Purpose Cleaner
- Glass & Hard Surface Cleaner
- Quat Disinfectant
- Bioactive Floor Cleaner & Drain Maintainer
- Tub, Tile & Restroom Cleaner
- Housekeeping Cleaners
- Lighthouse NA Glass Cleaner
- Clipper Lemon Neutral Cleaner
- HD General Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser
- Coral Creme Cleanser
- Brite 9% HCL Bowl Cleaner
- Aerosol Spray Cleaners
- Glass Cleaner
- Furniture Polish
- Stainless Steel Maintainer, Water Based
- Floor Care Chemicals
- Ultra Durable Floor Finish
- Diamond Harbor Floor Finish
- Low Maintenance Floor Finish
- Ultra Low Odor Floor Stripper
- Bioactive Floor Cleaner, Drain Maintainer & Spotter
- Multi-Purpose Cleaner
- Kitchen Cleaners
- On-Deck Meat Room Cleaner & Degreaser
New Dilution Control Dispensers
- 4-Way Chemical Locking Dispenser
- Single Chemical Dispenser (Low Flow)
- Single Chemical Dispenser (High Flow)
- Hand-Held Dispenser and Racks
New Janitorial Towel and Tissue
- Small Core Bath Tissue (3.39" X 4", 1000 ct)
- Small Core Bath Tissue (3.19" width, 1500 ct)
- 3x Small Core Bath Tissue Dispenser (Regular, Jumbo, and Jumbo with Stub Roll)
New Packaging Products
- Industrial Hand Stretch Film
- Poly Strapping (Blue, Green, and White)
In addition to all of these wonderful new items, WCP is announcing a new Supplyways Industrial Product catalog which will feature these new items alongside their full Supplyways product offerings.
"We're so excited to take our revitalized chemical line to the market," said Tamara Ferguson, Director of Facility Supplies and Food Service. "A highlight in the portfolio is the improved Supplyways dispensers and labels. The products have been carefully designed to work with a wide variety of customers. Whether your building is small or large, we have a solution that will work for you."
These products are guaranteed to meet a customer's cleaning needs, but they don't have to compromise their values in the process. Four of the new Supplyways chemical items are EcoLogo certified and the Supplyways Towel and Tissue line includes products that are Green Seal Certified and up to 100% recycled. To order or learn more about these innovative and sustainable products, visit https://www.wcpsolutions.com/product/facility-supplies/.
In tandem with WCP's new line of chemical and cleaning products, they're offering new industrial packaging products. This new line includes a Supplyways Hand Stretch Film and three different colors of poly strapping (Blue, Green, White).
"The new Supplyways Hand Stretch is going to be a fantastic option for our packaging customers," said Joe Donnerberg, Director of Packaging for WCP Solutions. "It's a superior product at a very competitive price point. We can't wait for it to hit the street."
WCP's complete line of packaging products has everything customers need to ship with confidence and peace of mind, including packaging equipment to make the process a breeze. To learn more about WCP's packaging offering, visit https://www.wcpsolutions.com/product/packaging-supplies/.
About WCP Solutions
WCP Solutions is a wholesale provider of paper, envelopes, packaging supplies, janitorial cleaning and facility supplies, foodservice disposables, and equipment solutions. WCP Solutions is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and product solutions for customers locally in the Pacific Northwest, Northern California, and Alaska. Family-owned since 1930.
For more information, visit https://www.wcpsolutions.com.
Media Contact
Nicholas Nieto
WCP Solutions
(877) 398-3030
pr.media@wcpsolutions.com
Related Images
supplyways-janitorial-cleaning.jpg
Supplyways Janitorial Cleaning Products
The new dilution control cleaning chemicals from WCP Solutions
supplyways-packaging-products.jpg
Supplyways Packaging Products
The new Supplyways Hand Stretch Film from WCP Solutions
Related Links
WCP Facility and Janitorial Supplies
SOURCE WCP Solutions
Share this article