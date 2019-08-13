Wholesale Packaging Provider WCP Solutions Joins the Amazon Packaging Support and Supplier Network (APASS)

SEATTLE, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WCP Solutions, one of Western U.S.' premier wholesalers of packaging, paper, and other business consumable goods, has joined the Amazon Packaging Support and Supplier Network (APASS). The APASS program was developed by Amazon to support vendors in certifying their products under Amazon's Frustration-Free Packaging Programs and 3 Tiers of Certification: Frustration Free Packaging (FFP), Ships-in-Own-Container (SIOC) and Prep-Free Packaging (PFP). All APASS network companies have received guidance from Amazon on how to test, design, and supply packaging in line with meeting Amazon's Packaging Certifications.

"There is a lot to know about the new guidelines. Our WCP team is happy to be able to guide our customers through the Frustration Free Packaging process," stated WCP Solutions Director of Packaging Joe Donnerberg. "We take a consultative approach to packaging, offering a custom-designed solution based on innovation, design, and our unique distribution capabilities."

WCP Solutions is pleased to offer packaging design services through its in-house Structural Design Center to manufacturers interested in reducing their ecommerce costs, minimizing Amazon prep chargebacks and improving the overall customer/consumer ecommerce experience with their products in line with Amazon's guidance. Customers work with certified structural design team members to create Perfect Fit® Prototypes specially designed to the unique size and shape of their product.

WCP Solutions is a wholesale provider of printing paper, envelopes, packaging supplies, janitorial cleaning products and facility supplies, food service supplies and disposables, and equipment integration solutions. WCP Solutions is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and product solutions for customers locally in the Pacific Northwest and Alaska. Family-owned since 1930.

