Wholesale Produce Supply Announces Certain Additions to Its Board of Directors

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wholesale Produce Supply LLC ("Wholesale Produce Supply", "WPS" or the "Company"), a leading fresh produce logistics and inventory management solutions provider, today announced certain additions to the Board of Directors of its parent company, following its acquisition by an investor group, led by Cross Rapids Capital L.P. ("Cross Rapids Capital").

Mr. Charles Veniez, Mr. John J. Leavy, and Mr. Kevin Leavy have joined the Board of Directors of the parent company of WPS.

Mr. Brian Hauge, Chief Executive Officer of Wholesale Produce Supply, stated, "We are pleased with these additions to our Board and their highly relevant and successful prior experience. With their support and that of Cross Rapids Capital, we plan to grow WPS both organically and through acquisition, including expanding our relationships with our supplier partners, broadening our product offering, growing geographically, and investing in our team members' skills development and engagement. These initiatives will support our primary mission of continued exceptional service to our customers."

Mr. Charles Veniez is an Executive Partner at Cross Rapids Capital and has over 25 years of senior leadership experience. He is a Director of Curtis Bay Medical Waste Services and has previously been, among other roles, CEO of five private-equity-owned services companies, an entrepreneur, and a long-term executive at United Technologies Corp.

Mr. John J. Leavy and Mr. Kevin Leavy are Executive Advisors to Cross Rapids Capital, directors of Harvest Food Distributors, and previously the CEO and COO, respectively, of Harvest Food Distributors for 30 years. They grew the company, both organically and through acquisition, into one of the largest food distributors in the U.S., with over 9,000 customers in the retail, foodservice, distribution, manufacturing and further processing segments, 900 employees, 10 distribution centers, and 12 sales offices.

Cross Rapids Capital added, "We are very excited to support the management team of Wholesale Produce Supply and bring not just financial capital, but also human capital and an active partnership approach to execute our shared vision for growth."

About Wholesale Produce Supply LLC

Wholesale Produce Supply LLC is a fresh produce logistics and inventory management solutions provider to grocery wholesalers, foodservice distributors, and other customers throughout the Midwestern United States and Central Canada. Through its vast network of over 300 growers globally, WPS sources and aggregates approximately 100 fresh produce commodities. The Company also performs value-added services, such as ripening, grading, fresh-cut, washing, sorting, and packaging and delivers both on a recurring, daily basis as well as on a just-in-time less-than-truckload basis. WPS offers competitive pricing, reliable service, consistency, and flexibility.

About Cross Rapids Capital L.P.

Cross Rapids Capital L.P. is an operationally-driven investment firm, dedicated to North American middle-market industrial and services companies. We partner with owners and management teams to accelerate companies, and we bring decades of sector, operational, and investing expertise and a hands-on, collaborative approach to empower their business success.

