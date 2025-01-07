Wholesale Sugar Flowers Acquires Cake Packaging Brand OLBAA

"We are thrilled to welcome OLBAA to the Wholesale Sugar Flowers family," said Keera Brooks CEO, Wholesale Sugar Flowers. "OLBAA's commitment to quality, sustainability, and design perfectly aligns with our own values. This acquisition will allow us to better serve our customers by offering a complete and integrated solution for their cake decorating needs."

By combining operations, WSF anticipates achieving cost synergies and expanded distribution translating to lower prices for all customers. OLBAA's existing customers can expect continued access to the same high-quality products and exceptional customer service they have come to rely on.

"We are excited that Wholesale Sugar Flowers sought our brand as a key complement to their portfolio," said Haf Saba, Co-Founder, OLBAA. "This acquisition will enable further development and expansion of the OLBAA brand, while continuing to offer our customers the finest cake packaging solutions available."

This acquisition marks a significant milestone for both companies and is expected to drive continued growth and innovation in the baking industry by leveraging combined expertise and resources.

About Wholesale Sugar Flowers

As the leading provider of quality sugar flowers and baking decorations for more than 20 years, Wholesale Sugar Flowers empowers confectioners to elevate their creations and industrial bakeries to turn their visions into reality. Known for their sugar flowers and decorations to support "the art of decorating", WSF also provides custom product and packaging, private label, and commercial services to the baking industry. To learn more about Wholesale Sugar Flowers, visit wholesalesugarflowers.com or follow WSF on Instagram @wholesale_sugar_flowers.

About OLBAA

Packaging for bakers, designed by a baker! OLBAA was founded in 2019 to solve the numerous challenges in the dessert packaging industry. What started with developing strong and sturdy tall cake boxes quickly evolved into cupcake boxes for taller cupcakes, macaron boxes, and much more! Started by a husband and wife team, OLBAA has grown into an international brand. Follow the story on Instagram @olbaa_cake_box.

SOURCE Wholesale Sugar Flowers