Wholesaler of Choice OsaBus Offering New Guided European Bus Tour Packages for 2024 Season

LONDON, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OsaBus, a premier guided European bus tour company, today announced the availability of its new luxury coach tour packages for the 2024 season. The tour operator and organizer is the choice of U.S. B2B travel agencies seeking affiliate offers for the best bus tour packages for medium or large groups.

OsaBus also organizes bespoke luxury tours for families and other groups. Clients trust OsaBus to present and deliver some of the most interesting and beautiful guided tours for travelers wanting to explore European destinations. All of its packages include accommodations, mostly at 4+ star hotels. Accommodations for private bus tours are based on a customer's preferences.

The tour provider's bus tour packages also include professional multilingual guides, cultural activities and advanced ticket purchases for popular tourist sights, museums and other entrance fees. OsaBus arranges fantastic tours in the most popular European destinations for any number of days, with tours that are custom tailored for all travelers designed to suit various budgets.

OsaBus offers a great selection of bus tours with extremely desirable itineraries to B2B travel agency clients in the United States. Travel agencies looking for the absolute best selection of safe, guided tours for its customers have relied on OsaBus for many years. Some of the OsaBus tours include a focus on travelers with various interests. Groups of friends, foodies, art and history lovers and wedding parties, as well as school and church groups will be delighted by the range of tours available.

"I have been working in the international tourism industry for more than 15 years," said owner and founder Oskars Lūsis. "Explore Europe in wonderful comfort and style. OsaBus specializes in the ground transportation sector as a luxury tour operator and tour organizer. Our company offers the best guided tours to U.S. travel agencies looking to send travel clients to Europe for a special and memorable experience."

Lūsis continued, "Europe is the ultimate destination for bus tours. You can enjoy history, culture and breathtaking landscapes. Our luxury and fun European bus tours are informative and include marvelous scenery, food and events. Bespoke tours provide memorable and unforgettable adventures across the continent. The friendly travel atmosphere allows an opportunity to forge connections with fellow travelers, creating memories together and fostering a sense of community throughout the journey."

OsaBus arranges excursions for small families or a group of friends eager to explore. The tour operator offers many different bus tour packages, such as all-inclusive, private and shared group bus tours. The company can help travelers, "with everything else including flight bookings, custom itinerary development and much more. We provide thoughtfully planned daily schedules, balancing guided tours and free time, which gives people the flexibility to explore Europe at one's own pace."

