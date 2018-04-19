Wholistic Nutrition Leader Standard Process Inc. (Palmyra, WI) Holds Grand Opening for Innovation and Research Center in Kannapolis, NC, Lt. Governor Dan Forest Among VIP Attendees and Speakers

PALMYRA, Wis. and KANNAPOLIS/CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With the increased interest in nutritional therapies, sustainable agriculture and integrative healthcare, the need for research on whole food-based clinical nutrition solutions for health is greater than ever. On April 24, Standard Process will hold a grand opening event for its Nutrition Innovation Center, the first-of-kind research and innovation facility with a mission to improve human health and well-being through whole-person clinical care, organic farming and wholistic nutritional therapies. Standard Process is a leading manufacturer of the highest-quality, nutrient-dense therapeutic supplements provided through healthcare professionals across the United States.

First-of-Kind Facility to Pursue Innovation in Nutritional Therapy, Developing New Solutions for Healthcare Professionals and Patients While Advancing the Science of Whole Food Nutrition.

In addition to executives from Standard Process, attending the opening and tour will be North Carolina's Lt. Governor Dan Forest; William Pilkington DPA, MPA, MA, CEO and director of public health, Cabarrus Health Alliance; and Mary Ann Lila, Ph.D., director, Plants for Human Health Institute and professor, North Carolina State University. Also in attendance will be many healthcare professionals who have used Standard Process products in their practices. Following the ribbon-cutting, there will be by-invitation-only tours and a three-hour seminar, "The Future of Integrative Healthcare" featuring clinical experts.

"Standard Process has been a leader and innovator in whole food nutrition for nine decades," says Charles DuBois, Standard Process president and CEO. "The Nutrition Innovation Center will be the leading and only active clinical research center of its kind, dedicated to both mid- and long-term support of whole food clinical nutrition. We are excited about being in North Carolina, and becoming an active and productive contributor to the region."

"What makes the Nutrition Innovation Center unique and so relevant to today's healthcare needs is that it is dedicated to the intersection of whole-person clinical care, nutritional therapies and organic agriculture," says John Troup, Standard Process VP of clinical science, education and innovation, and head of the new Standard Process Nutrition Innovation Center. "We will be focusing on developing advances in nutrition-based therapeutic care as well as conducting original clinical research demonstrating improved patient outcomes – all in support of integrative and wholistic healthcare practitioners."

According to Troup, the center, located at NC Research Campus just north of Charlotte in Kannapolis (North Carolina Research Campus, David H. Murdock Core Laboratory Building), spans 10,000 square feet, housing four major programs:

Discovery innovation research focused on preclinical, systems biology and cell models that advance information on targeted effects of phytonutrients and nutritional solutions;

A clinical development and research program defined by a coalition of collaborating clinical research sites that establishes a network for practice-based and case-observation studies conducted on a national basis;

A professional media and learning center that will provide the most advanced educational tools and capabilities that will transform healthcare practitioner education and training;

The Clinic of the Future, an integrative and functional clinical program bringing together multiple credentialed health professionals at one site where training on the practical and relevant aspects of clinical nutrition therapies are offered for all levels of practitioners.

North Carolina's Lt. Governor Dan Forest will be on hand for the April 24 ribbon-cutting and opening ceremony, beginning at 10 a.m. Forest has been a longtime leader of the business community and, as Lt. Governor, serves on the state's Food Manufacturing Task Force, among other forward-thinking initiatives.

About Standard Process Inc.

Standard Process is a family-owned company dedicated to making high-quality and nutrient-dense therapeutic supplements for three generations. Standard Process focuses on achieving wholistic health through nutrition. From their organic, regenerative farming practice to their Nutrition Innovation Center research facility, Standard Process is committed to clinical science that advances health and transforms lives. From soil to supplement, there is a direct relationship between the earth, food consumed and overall well-being.

Guided by the whole food philosophy of its founder Dr. Royal Lee, Standard Process seeks to provide nutrients as found in nature, which Lee believed offered the highest natural potency and efficacy. Today Standard Process proudly carries on Dr. Lee's legacy and regularly grows more than 80 percent of the raw plant ingredients found in its products on its certified organic farm in Palmyra, Wisconsin. Using state-of-the-art manufacturing processes to retain vital nutrients within each ingredient, Standard Process manufactures its supplements in its certified organic manufacturing facility. Standard Process employs high quality control standards and follows the Food and Drug Administration's good manufacturing practices. https://www.standardprocess.com/

About the North Carolina Research Campus

The North Carolina Research Campus, located in Kannapolis, N.C., near Charlotte, has the mission of improving human health through nutrition. Our scientific community of eight universities, the David H. Murdock Research Institute, global companies and entrepreneurs focus research and development on safer, more nutritious crops, healthier foods and precision nutrition. Learn more at https://transforming-science.com/.

About Lt. Governor Dan Forest

North Carolina Lt. Governor since January 2013, Dan earned his architecture degree from UNC-Charlotte and was a leader in the business community for over 20 years. As Lt. Governor, Dan serves as the president of the North Carolina Senate and is a voting member of the State Board of Education and the State Board of Community Colleges. On the State Board of Education, he is the chairman of the Special Committee on Digital Technology, which is tasked with the implementation of the statewide digital technology plan. He is also a member of the NC Advisory Commission on Military Affairs, the Food Manufacturing Task Force and serves as chairman of the Energy Policy Council and the Board of Post-Secondary Credentials.

Contact Chuck Robbins, Email: crobbins@consultaro.com, phone or text 704.839.3520

Related Images

nc-research-campus.jpg

NC Research Campus

First-of-Kind Facility to Pursue Innovation in Nutritional Therapy, Developing New Solutions for Healthcare Professionals and Patients While Advancing the Science of Whole Food Nutrition.

ceo-standard-process-inc.jpg

CEO Standard Process Inc.

Charlie Dubois, CEO of Standard Process Inc.

catalyn.gif

CataLyn

Related Links

Standard Process

Pure Branding

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qvFHPhGWFbY

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wholistic-nutrition-leader-standard-process-inc-palmyra-wi-holds-grand-opening-for-innovation-and-research-center-in-kannapolis-nc-lt-governor-dan-forest-among-vip-attendees-and-speakers-300632789.html

SOURCE Standard Process

Related Links

http://www.standardprocess.com

