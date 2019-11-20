Wholistic Research and Education Foundation Launches Cannabis Research Alliance

"Cannabis Research Alliance is founded on the idea that responsible cannabis-related businesses want to give back to drive meaningful social impact," said Pelin Thorogood, President and Co-founder of Wholistic Research and Education Foundation. "The Alliance establishes a united forum to enable comprehensive exploration of the safety and efficacy of both cannabis and CBD products across diverse health conditions. Our ultimate goal is to share these research findings to drive transparency, and improve awareness and advocacy efforts."

How The Cannabis Research Alliance membership works:

Show up: Commit to donating the equivalent of 1% of gross sales to support research and educational initiatives spearheaded by the Wholistic Research and Education Foundation.

Stand out: Elevate your brand citizenship by including the Cannabis Research Alliance logo on your website and commercially available product packaging.

Collaborate: Participate in quarterly calls with the Wholistic Research and Education Foundation and other Alliance members to share industry needs, review progress on existing research projects and discuss future initiatives.

Cannabis Research Alliance certifies all member donations—legitimizing members' commitment by reviewing and confirming sales and donation details annually.

"We are excited to join the Cannabis Research Alliance as a Founding member to power meaningful evidence-based progress in the industry, " said Zach Martin, Group President, Cannabis, Legacy Group. "Our mission is to bring proven quality standards and legitimacy to a largely unregulated industry. Clinical and scientific research to explore how cannabis may deliver its diverse health benefits and its highly personalized effects will not only promote trust in our industry but even more importantly, deliver much-needed data to patients in need."

"Given the CBDCapitalGroup's mission to bring quality, efficiency and credibility to the cannabis industry, we see this alliance as a big step towards accomplishing these key objectives," said David Metzer the CEO of CBDCapitalGroup. "We believe in the potential for hemp-derived CBD to help reduce a significant amount of pain and suffering. Our goal is to legitimize the cannabis industry through medical outcome studies that result in at least 10 million people with measurable improvements to their quality of life. Our research partnership with Wholistic will help us realize this goal with a clinical-based approach."

About Wholistic Research and Education Foundation

Wholistic Research and Education Foundation is a public nonprofit dedicated to exploring the health benefits of CBD-rich therapeutics through funding clinical and scientific research as well as increasing safe and legal access to those in need via advocacy and education. Promoting a multi-disciplinary approach, Wholistic research initiatives explore underlying mechanisms of action that may explain how cannabis delivers its diverse health benefits as well as its personalized effects. Learn more at https://wholistic.org/ .

SOURCE Wholistic Research and Education Foundation