Wholly Gluten Free, part of the Run-A-Ton family of brands, Unveils Chocolate Chunk Skillet Cookie in Partnership with Spokin, Inc.

CHESTER, N.J., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wholly Gluten Free, a leading brand of gluten-free and allergen-friendly foods, is proud to announce its latest innovation, the Chocolate Chunk Skillet Cookie. This delicious creation was developed in collaboration with Spokin, the leading food allergy app connecting the food allergy and celiac community to safe food, places and each other.

Chocolate Chunk Skillet Cookie Packaging
Skillet Cookie Baked in Cast Iron Skillet
The new Chocolate Chunk Skillet Cookie is set to revolutionize the gluten-free dessert landscape.  It is unique to the gluten-free dessert set and allows consumers to have the experience of taking a giant sharable fresh-baked cookie out of the oven without the mess, ingredients shopping and prep time! With its rich, indulgent chocolate chunks and gooey (or crispy!) texture, it promises to deliver a mouthwatering experience that rivals traditional gluten-filled baked goods.

As a leader in the gluten-free industry, Wholly Gluten Free recognizes the importance of catering to customers with allergies and dietary needs while making food that "unrestricted" family and friends can enjoy.  As the holidays approach, many shoppers are looking for tasty cooking and baking solutions to feed large groups with multiple dietary restrictions. "We hope our products help make gathering with loved ones an enjoyable reality, regardless of dietary needs" said Doon Wintz, founder of The-Run-A-Ton Group family of brands, which includes Wholly Gluten Free.  "We are excited to introduce our Chocolate Chunk Skillet Cookie, and to have collaborated with Spokin in developing this delicious allergy-friendly treat. By combining our expertise and dedication to quality, we have created a product that we hope meets the demands of our consumers while satisfying their cravings for delectable desserts."

The Wholly Gluten Free Chocolate Chunk Skillet Cookie is currently available for purchase at Wegmans & Mother's Market and is coming soon to Hannaford & Earth Fare.  Customers can also conveniently order the product online through the brand's website. Wholly Gluten Free continues to strengthen its commitment to offer delicious, high-quality, gluten free and allergen-friendly options because consumers shouldn't have to sacrifice their taste standards for their dietary needs.

For more information about Wholly Gluten Free and their range of products, visit whollygf.com. To learn more about Spokin and their resources for allergy-friendly living, please visit spokin.com.

