Wholy Tea Detox blend of all-natural herbal ingredients provide healthy body cleanse

"Our Wholy Tea Detox contains milk thistle seed, blessed thistle, dandelion root, marshmallow root, senna, cascara, turmeric, aloe leaf gel, and ginger root to help support your body's natural ability to cleanse by counteracting the accumulation of toxins and waste," Innotech CEO, Wayne Friesen, said.

When it comes to their medical properties, the ginger root, marshmallow root and dandelion root are incredibly beneficial, researchers say. Another nutritious ingredient is the inner leaf of the aloe vera plant, which provides much-needed antioxidants.

Ginger is rooted in its well-known health benefits in treating nausea, fungal infections, stomach ulcers, menstrual pains, regulating blood sugar, relieving joint and muscle pain, improving brain function, blocking bacterial infections, easing inflammation and promoting proper digestion.

"We also incorporated the dandelion root into the formula of the tea because it supports liver health, fights bacteria and is very rich in antioxidants," Friesen said.

The marshmallow root helps to treat coughs and colds, fights bacterial infections, treat digestive disorders such as the leaky gut syndrome, reduces digestive complaints like ulcers and constipation, helps maintain a healthy skin, lowers inflammation, supports heart health and reduces water retention.

Family-owned, Innotech Nutrition is based in Canada and produces diverse products that are focused on all aspects of health and well-being. These products, formulated by doctors, holistic nutritionists, biochemists and herbalists, are distributed to health food stores, pharmacies, doctors and e-commerce sites throughout North America.

For more information on Innotech Nutrition products, visit www.innotechnutrition.com.

