WHOOP Acquires PUSH, the Velocity-Based Training Coaching Solution

BOSTON, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WHOOP , the human performance company, today announced the acquisition of PUSH , a Toronto-based sports technology startup in a cash and stock transaction. The two wearable technology companies are built on a similar foundation of sports science and physiological research with a shared focus on delivering personalized data, actionable insights, and demonstrable health improvements.

PUSH focuses on velocity-based training data with a sensor that can live in multiple locations on the body to help quantify weightlifting performance via metrics like speed, power, force, and acceleration. PUSH works with hundreds of organizations and sports teams around the world, serving collegiate, professional, and Olympic athletes as well as elite military teams.

"Many of the members and organizations we serve have long asked for additional insight into the physiological impact of weightlifting and functional fitness," said Will Ahmed, WHOOP Founder and CEO. "The integration of PUSH's industry-leading strength-training technology into our platform will allow WHOOP to provide even deeper insight into how these activities impact the human body."

Studies show that WHOOP can positively impact behavior and promote meaningful lifestyle changes through 24/7 continuous heart rate monitoring coupled with insights across sleep, recovery, and strain. With the acquisition of PUSH, the WHOOP platform will be equipped with a more enhanced and robust system of hardware, software, and analytics that provide comprehensive feedback on training activities and wellness.

"Our team has been dedicated to creating cutting-edge technology solutions to help athletes at all levels reach their goals and push human performance forward," said Rami Alhamad, PUSH Founder and Chief Product Officer. "We are thrilled to join WHOOP and offer our customers a more complete picture of their training."

WHOOP provides unparalleled insights for improved performance and health to members, government agencies and military teams, professional sports leagues and teams, and numerous other organizations. WHOOP is the Official Fitness Wearable of the PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour, the Official Wearable of CrossFit, and the Official Recovery Wearable of the NFLPA. For more information on how WHOOP works with organizations and teams, visit https://www.whoop.com/whoopforteams/ . More information on individual memberships can be found at WHOOP.com.

ABOUT WHOOP

WHOOP, the human performance company, provides 24/7 coaching to improve fitness and health. WHOOP members benefit from hardware, a coaching platform designed to optimize behavior, and a community of high performers. WHOOP serves organizations and individuals including professional athletes, Fortune 500 CEOs, fitness enthusiasts, military personnel, frontline workers, and anyone looking to improve their performance. Studies show WHOOP can positively change behavior, increase sleep, and improve physiological biomarkers. Founded in 2012, WHOOP is based in Boston and has raised more than $200 million in venture capital. Visit whoop.com for the latest company news and connect with WHOOP on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube .

ABOUT PUSH

PUSH maximizes human performance through technology. The PUSH system empowers coaches and trainers to plan, track, assess and improve athlete performance in real-time. The PUSH system consists of a PUSH Band (wearable accelerometer), Portal, a training management system that coaches use to plan full workout programs and the App that provides athletes with access to programs in the weight room or remotely. PUSH supports coaches and athletes across many sports and levels including: Pro, National, amateur, weekend warrior, military and physio/recovery. The PUSH system utilizes the science of Velocity-Based Training (VBT). VBT is proven to show larger strength gains with lower training volume and minimizes fatigue while maximizing performance ( 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 ). Founded in 2013, PUSH is based in Toronto, Canada. Visit trainwithpush.com to find out more and connect with PUSH on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook or YouTube .

