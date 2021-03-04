WHOOP Becomes Official Wearable of CrossFit

BOSTON, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WHOOP, the human performance company, and CrossFit today announced a multiyear partnership naming WHOOP the Official Wearable of CrossFit. The partnership will help CrossFit athletes at all levels benefit from WHOOP data around training, sleep, and recovery. CrossFit also plans to share data from the world's fittest athletes via integrations into its broadcast programming and other digital and on-site channels.

"CrossFit athletes were some of the earliest WHOOP adopters and have continued to be an integral part of our growing global membership," said Will Ahmed, WHOOP Founder and CEO. "WHOOP is the ideal partner for CrossFit training as it provides the information that athletes and fitness enthusiasts alike need to understand their bodies, prioritize recovery, and ultimately optimize performance. We are incredibly excited to become an official partner of CrossFit and bring our communities even closer together."

In addition to the new quality of fan and athlete engagement that WHOOP will bring to the sport with real-time data sharing features like WHOOP Live, WHOOP and CrossFit will create several co-branded events over the course of the partnership and go deeper into co-created storytelling highlighting health and fitness. CrossFit will also integrate WHOOP insights into the educational component of the sport, including sleep and recovery content for new members all the way to top trainers. Ultimately, this partnership will benefit the everyday CrossFit athletes, affiliates, and the entire community by empowering individuals to take control of their well-being both in the gym and at home through WHOOP technology.

"I've always been a data guy, and I'm passionate about the ways that we can use data to improve human health, which is why I'm so excited about this partnership and collaboration between CrossFit and WHOOP," said Eric Roza, CrossFit CEO. "WHOOP helps athletes quantify their own health and performance, so they can use that data to analyze, understand, and improve their personal outcomes. That kind of information is power, and we're delighted to work together to share the power of WHOOP with the worldwide CrossFit community."

In 2020, half of the competitors at the CrossFit Games wore WHOOP, and members already include some of the top athletes in the world, such as Katrin Davidsdottir, Noah Ohlsen, Brooke Wells, Rich Froning, Kari Pearce, and Christian Harris. WHOOP, with its 24/7 physiological monitoring coupled with actionable feedback, is uniquely positioned to help CrossFit athletes take on exercise, prevent injuries, and improve overall health.

"I've been a WHOOP member for almost four years now and it's so fun to look back and see how much the technology has evolved! Being in a sport that is still in its early stages, we are constantly learning and changing, and it's been incredible to see WHOOP keep pace with all the different training needs we have while providing optimal ways to recover and get better as an overall athlete," said Katrin Davidsdottir, a two-time Fittest Woman on Earth and CrossFit Games champion. "This partnership is a true sign of the brand's commitment to the CrossFit community and the future of the sport."

Join the WHOOP x CrossFit community for $30 off any membership today at join.whoop.com/crossfit.

About WHOOP

WHOOP, the human performance company, provides a membership for 24/7 coaching to improve health. The WHOOP membership comes with free hardware (the new Whoop Strap 3.0), a coaching platform designed to optimize your behavior, and a community of high performers. WHOOP members range from professional athletes and Fortune 500 CEOs to fitness enthusiasts and endurance competitors to executives and military personnel. Studies show WHOOP can positively change behavior, increase sleep, and improve physiological biomarkers. Founded in 2012, WHOOP is based in Boston and has raised more than $200 million in venture capital. Visit whoop.com for the latest company news and connect with WHOOP on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube .

About CrossFit

CrossFit® is the world's leading platform for improving health, happiness, and performance. In the 20 years since its founding, CrossFit has grown from a garage gym in Santa Cruz, California, into the world's best-known fitness brand. CrossFit is committed to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for everyone, and millions of people have already experienced CrossFit's transformational benefits through workouts in more than 14,000 affiliated gyms across 158 countries. CrossFit, LLC also orchestrates the CrossFit Games season, beginning with the annual CrossFit Open, through which athletes at every level compete worldwide, and culminating in the CrossFit Games, where top athletes compete for the title of Fittest on Earth®. To learn more, visit www.CrossFit.com.

