WHOOP Named Official Fitness Wearable of EF Pro Cycling

"Cycling is one of the most measured and managed professional sports, but we are just beginning to scratch the surface of what's possible when riders understand their inner potential," said Antonio Bertone, WHOOP CMO. "EF Pro Cycling is well known for their forward-thinking pursuit of performance and we're thrilled to leverage WHOOP to unlock the next level of success for their team."

EF Pro Cycling will incorporate new data-driven insights and actionable feedback into their work by tapping into personalized biometrics like heart rate variability, resting heart rate, respiratory rate, and sleep performance. EF Pro Cycling riders and staff will wear custom EF WHOOP kits designed in collaboration with team partner Rapha.

"Our partnership with WHOOP brings valuable insight into both the health and performance of our riders and staff. In cycling, we have a long history of gathering training and competitive data on our athletes. We look at heart rate, power, speed, aerodynamics, training load, and performance on index workouts and at annual events," Kevin Sprouse, EF Pro Cycling Head of Medicine. "Each day though, we are missing the data from the 18-20 hours when our athletes are not training or competing. With WHOOP, we can evaluate the full 24 hours and have objective data around sleep and recovery. Certain individual riders and staff on our team have used WHOOP for the past few years, and we have seen the benefit of gaining this insight. We look forward to bringing this advantage to all of our riders through this partnership and setting a new standard in World Tour cycling."

This partnership comes at a critical time on cycling's biggest stage to support a safe and healthy return to sport while also empowering athletes with knowledge of how everything they do off the bike impacts their performance with the help of WHOOP recovery, strain, and sleep. WHOOP will also integrate into a variety of team training tools, including Training Peaks, and play a key role in research to explore new protocols in a highly scientific sport.

"I have been using WHOOP for over three years now, and the information it gives me is invaluable. Being able to track trends in resting heart rate and heart rate variability helps me adapt how I train myself for races like the Tour de France," said EF Pro Cycling's Neilson Powless on the eve of his first Tour. "Stage races are all about recovery, and I have been able to use the data WHOOP gives me to improve my sleep which is one of the biggest factors in day to day and long-term recovery during a stage race."

Throughout the Tour de France, EF Pro Cycling's medical team will collaborate with WHOOP data science to monitor rider well-being. The two teams will share exclusive #WHOOPLive content highlighting riders on social media at @WHOOP and @EFProCycling .

