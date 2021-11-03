WHOOP Named Official Fitness Wearable of the Women's Tennis Association

BOSTON, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WHOOP, the human performance company, and the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) today announced a multi-year partnership naming WHOOP as the Official Fitness Wearable of the WTA. The WTA has also approved WHOOP™ wearable technology for in-match use, making it the first technology to receive this designation.

"We've long known that many WTA players are members and fans of WHOOP. Our new partnership allows every WTA athlete to wear WHOOP during matches for the first time. It also enables us to provide viewers at home with physiological insights about these world-class athletes," said Will Ahmed, WHOOP Founder & CEO. "We are proud to partner with such a global and elite athletic organization."

WHOOP will bring biometric data into WTA broadcasts and social media content to highlight player performance during defining moments of the Tour. WHOOP has successfully integrated real-time player data into broadcasts for organizations like the PGA TOUR, LPGA Tour, NASCAR, and CrossFit via WHOOP Live, and will now help WTA fans experience the sport like never before.

"Our partnership with WHOOP represents a pivotal moment in women's professional tennis," said Micky Lawler, WTA President. "We are proud and grateful as we welcome the WHOOP team, and we look forward to evolving our athlete health and wellness together. WHOOP's cutting-edge technology serves as a new research and learning tool for WTA players. WHOOP will play an instrumental role in the future of women's tennis and will endow our current and next generation of athletes with a wealth of innovative performance analytics."

WHOOP and the WTA's Performance Health Team will closely collaborate on research specific to what the two organizations' data collectively reveal regarding physiological responses, readiness, and sport performance. By examining the impact of various distinctive challenges experienced by WTA athletes, such as global travel and frequent, high-intensity training on menstruation, the many anticipated new findings will uniquely enrich our understanding of women's health. Numerous WTA players are already WHOOP members, and this partnership will enable all tennis players to make informed competition, training, and lifestyle decisions that will optimize their performance on and off the court.

"I've worn WHOOP throughout the 2021 season, and it's given me more knowledge than I've ever had in my career about what's happening with my body," said Sloane Stephens, professional tennis player. "The WTA's partnership with WHOOP goes beyond just tennis and has the potential to change the way players approach personal health. We've never had access to technology like WHOOP during matches - it's definitely a game changer."

As a result of this new partnership, players on the WTA Tour will have access to the new WHOOP 4.0 as inventory allows. WHOOP is a personalized 24/7 digital fitness and health coach that helps people unlock their inner potential and make meaningful lifestyle changes via actionable feedback on sleep, recovery, and strain. To learn more about the WTA and WHOOP partnership, follow the WTA Tour at WTATennis.com and visit WHOOP.com.

ABOUT WHOOP

WHOOP, the human performance company, provides a subscription for 24/7 coaching to improve fitness and health. The WHOOP membership comes with the new WHOOP 4.0, a coaching platform designed to optimize behavior, and a community of high performers. WHOOP members include professional athletes, Fortune 500 CEOs, fitness enthusiasts, military personnel, frontline workers and anyone looking to improve their performance. Studies show WHOOP can positively change behavior, increase sleep, and improve physiological biomarkers. Founded in 2012, WHOOP is based in Boston and has raised more than $400 million in venture capital. Visit whoop.com for the latest company news and connect with WHOOP on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube .

ABOUT WOMEN'S TENNIS ASSOCIATION

Founded by Billie Jean King in 1973 on the principle of equal opportunity, the WTA is the global leader in women's professional sports. The WTA is one of the world's most recognizable and high-profile sports organizations, consisting of more than 1650 players representing approximately 85 nations, all competing to earn WTA rankings points and prestigious tournament titles. The WTA Tour is comprised of 50 events and four Grand Slams, spanning six continents and nearly 30 countries and regions with a global audience of over 700 million. The Tour culminates with the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen, honoring the season's top singles and doubles players based on the final standings of the Porsche Race to Shenzhen leaderboard. In 2021, the Tour will end its season at the WTA Finals in Guadalajara. Further information on the WTA can be found at wtatennis.com.

