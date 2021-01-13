WHOOP Named Official Performance Partner of Howard University Athletics

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Howard University Department of Athletics and WHOOP, the human performance company, today announced a new multi-year deal that names WHOOP the Official Performance Partner of the school. The initial launch of the partnership will bring unparalleled physiological analytics via wearable technology to nearly 150 student-athletes across five programs: Men's & Women's Basketball, Football, and Men's & Women's Golf for their inaugural season.

"We are extremely excited to partner with WHOOP," said Howard Director of Athletics Kery Davis. "This will give our department more insight on making decisions during competition, and will create healthy habits for our student-athletes, coaches and staff that last a lifetime."

WHOOP harnesses critical biometric data to inform student-athletes' choices around sleep (quality, duration and regularity), workout and non-workout strain (cardiovascular load) and recovery (capacity to adapt to stimulus).

"WHOOP is an invaluable resource in providing actionable feedback to our student-athletes," said Howard Director of Sports Medicine Lynson Willis. "The technology has been a key step in moving the Sports Medicine Department forward and has already become a real game changer."

Howard Athletics will have access to an unprecedented amount of insights into their well-being. WHOOP will empower student-athletes to optimize all aspects of human performance, offering in-depth onboarding training and ongoing support remotely to optimize the user experience.

"The best athletes in the world use WHOOP to understand their bodies and this new partnership will help Howard University's student-athletes take their performance to the next level," said WHOOP Founder & CEO Will Ahmed. "As the Official Fitness Wearable of both the PGA and LPGA Tours, we are especially proud to support the Men's & Women's Golf teams in their first-ever season."

Howard Athletics WHOOP members will have an exclusive view into their own data for personal analysis and the ability to opt-in to team insights with coaches, colleagues, teammates and training staff.

About Howard Athletics

The Howard University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics sponsors 21 NCAA Division I men and women varsity sports. The programs represent five conferences: The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), Northeast Conference (NEC), Sun Belt Conference (SBC), Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) and Atlantic Sun (ASUN) Conference.

About WHOOP

WHOOP, the human performance company, provides a membership for 24/7 coaching to improve health. The WHOOP membership comes with free hardware (the new Whoop Strap 3.0), a coaching platform designed to optimize your behavior, and a community of high performers. WHOOP members range from professional athletes and Fortune 500 CEOs to fitness enthusiasts and endurance competitors to executives and military personnel. Studies show WHOOP can positively change behavior, increase sleep, and improve physiological biomarkers. Founded in 2012, WHOOP is based in Boston and has raised more than $200 million in venture capital. Visit www.whoop.com for the latest company news and connect with WHOOP on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube .

For more information, visit the Bison Athletics website at www.HUBison.com , or WHOOP at www.whoop.com .

