WHOOP Partners with LPGA Tour for 2021 Season

BOSTON, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, WHOOP, the human performance company, and the LPGA Tour announced a partnership to supply all players, caddies, and staff across the LPGA Tour, Symetra Tour, and Ladies European Tour with WHOOP Strap 3.0. WHOOP is now the Official Fitness Wearable of the LPGA Tour as well as the Official Fitness Wearable of the PGA TOUR.

"WHOOP is a trusted performance partner for the best athletes in the world and transforming the way organizations approach sleep, recovery, and fitness," said Will Ahmed, Founder & CEO, WHOOP. "We are proud to support the LPGA Tour and its larger network at all levels to drive the future of golf forward."

The LPGA, Symetra, and Ladies European Tours initially partnered with WHOOP in July 2020 to bolster back-to-play and bubble efforts during the pandemic. More than 700 players, caddies, and staff wore WHOOP in 2020 to optimize their wellness and enhance personal safety and health protocols through 24/7 continuous biometric monitoring.

"We are so appreciative of the team at WHOOP for partnering with the LPGA," said Heather Daly-Donofrio, Chief Tour Operations Officer, LPGA Tour. "The technology they have developed will allow our players, caddies and staff to constantly monitor their personal health, which is truly vital as we work to ensure a safe and healthy 2021 season. We are happy to welcome WHOOP to the LPGA family and thank them for their support of women's golf."

Throughout this partnership, WHOOP will provide players with an unprecedented amount of insights into their well-being and a larger sense of empowerment to optimize all aspects of human performance. WHOOP will continue to invest in women's golf with a bigger overall presence, including a new relationship with long-time WHOOP members and top-ranked golfers Jessica and Nelly Korda.

"My sister and I have both been WHOOP members for 3 years and it just helps us better prioritize everything from how we sleep and think about recovery to our daily habits and training," said Nelly Korda, top ranked American golfer at #4 in the world.

"As golf continues to evolve, players need to evolve with it and WHOOP delivers actionable insights that help us be our best on and off the course," added Jessica Korda, 6-time LPGA Champion and the #17 ranked player in the world.

WHOOP will increase on-site presence at tournaments throughout the season to assist players and members with real-time data coaching and analysis of personalized insights. WHOOP will also offer additional in-depth onboarding training and ongoing support to maximize member experience.

About WHOOP

WHOOP, the human performance company, provides a membership for 24/7 coaching to improve health. The WHOOP membership comes with free hardware (the new Whoop Strap 3.0), a coaching platform designed to optimize your behavior, and a community of high performers. WHOOP members range from professional athletes and Fortune 500 CEOs to fitness enthusiasts and endurance competitors to executives and military personnel. Studies show WHOOP can positively change behavior, increase sleep, and improve physiological biomarkers. Founded in 2012, WHOOP is based in Boston and has raised more than $200 million in venture capital. Visit whoop.com for the latest company news and connect with WHOOP on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

About LPGA

The LPGA is the world's leading professional golf organization for women. Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Daytona Beach, Fla., the association celebrates a diverse and storied membership with more than 2,300 Members representing more than 30 countries. With a vision to inspire, empower, educate and entertain by showcasing the very best of women's golf, LPGA Tour Professionals compete across the globe, while the Symetra Tour, the official development and qualifying tour of the LPGA, consistently produces a pipeline of talent ready for the world stage. Additionally, LPGA Professionals directly impact the game through teaching, coaching and management.

The LPGA demonstrates its dedication to the development of the game through The LPGA Foundation. Since 1991, this charitable organization has been committed to empowering and supporting girls and women through developmental, humanitarian and golf community initiatives, including LPGA*USGA Girls Golf, the LPGA Women's Network and the LPGA Amateur Golf Association.

Follow the LPGA on its television home, Golf Channel, and on the web via www.LPGA.com. Join the social conversation at www.facebook.com/lpga, www.twitter.com/lpga and www.youtube.com/lpgavideo, and on Instagram at @lpga_tour.

