WHOOP Partners with Tory Burch to Optimize Employee Health and Well-Being

BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WHOOP, the human performance company, is partnering with Tory Burch on a new employee initiative to advance health and resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tory Burch will provide a WHOOP Strap 3.0 to 700 employees on a first-come, first-served basis to track their health and fitness, and unlock unparalleled insights into their sleep, recovery, and overall wellness.

"We're proud to collaborate with Tory Burch in its efforts to improve employee wellness at home and in the office," said Will Ahmed, WHOOP Founder & CEO. "WHOOP is the perfect performance partner for businesses looking to empower employees with a deeper understanding of their health during these sustained challenging work conditions."

A huge number of businesses have been forced to change the way they operate this year, and the most innovative ones are seeking new solutions to help employees optimize health and focus on their own well-being.

Tory Burch, Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer of Tory Burch LLC, added: "Employee health and well-being is a top priority. We are excited to make the WHOOP Strap available to our team to help in monitoring and focusing on health and wellness. 2020 has been tough on everyone physically and emotionally and this tool aligns with our commitment to support our team members with wellness initiatives."

WHOOP has been shown to create positive behavior change through actionable feedback and personalized insights by tracking key metrics like heart rate variability, resting heart rate, respiratory rate, and sleep staging with industry-leading accuracy.

WHOOP is the only consumer wearable with a third-party validated respiratory rate tracker that meets gold standard measurements per a study published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine . WHOOP recently released new research - which is under peer review - into the relationship between respiratory rate and COVID-19 which analyzed the potential for wearable technology to provide early warning signs of potential COVID-19 infections. Employees can take greater control of their own health by monitoring for an increased respiratory rate and utilize the full offering of WHOOP data to build more resilient teams.

WHOOP, the human performance company, provides a membership for 24/7 coaching to improve and understand health. The WHOOP membership comes with hardware (the new Whoop Strap 3.0), a coaching platform designed to optimize behavior, and a community of high performers. WHOOP members range from professional athletes and Fortune 500 CEOs to fitness enthusiasts and endurance competitors to executives and military personnel. Studies show WHOOP can increase sleep, prevent burnout, and improve performance. Founded in 2012, WHOOP is based in Boston and has raised more than $100 million in venture capital. Visit WHOOP.com for the latest brand news and connect with WHOOP on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube .

The products and services of WHOOP are not medical devices, are not intended to diagnose COVID-19, the flu or any other disease, and should not be used as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. All content available through the products and services of WHOOP is for general informational purposes only.

Tory Burch is an American lifestyle brand that inspires people and empowers women around the world to live in full color with character, beauty and confidence. Launched in February 2004, the collection is classic in spirit with a modern sensibility, embodying the personal style of the company's Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer, Tory Burch. From the beginning, the collection included multiple categories ranging from footwear and ready-to-wear to handbags and home. There are more than 300 Tory Burch boutiques across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, Asia and Australia, and the collection is available at over 3,000 department and specialty stores worldwide and toryburch.com. The brand is dedicated to advancing women's empowerment and entrepreneurship through the work of the Tory Burch Foundation.

