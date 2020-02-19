WHOOP Proven As Most Accurate, Non-Invasive Sleep Monitor

BOSTON, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A recently published study conducted by the University of Arizona shows that WHOOP, the human performance company, offers a highly accurate commercially available wearable for measuring sleep staging. The study also found that wearing WHOOP improves sleep quality by encouraging members to prioritize sleep and providing actionable feedback via app insights.

Investigators at the University of Arizona Health Sciences Center for Sleep and Circadian Sciences used the WHOOP Strap 3.0 in a new study to determine the effects of wearables on sleep and well-being of participants. The study tested the accuracy of the wearable against polysomnography, a clinical research tool that records your brain waves, oxygen level in your blood, heart rate and breathing as well as eye and leg movements during sleep.

"This study shows that the accuracy of WHOOP in measuring heart rate, heart rate variability, and sleep staging of slow wave and REM or dream sleep was excellent when compared to polysomnography, which is the gold-standard in sleep tracking," said Dr. Sairam Parthasarathy, MD, who is a professor of medicine at the UArizona College of Medicine – Tucson and director of the Center for Sleep and Circadian Sciences. "What's more, the accuracy of WHOOP as a wearable and its availability compared to the limited accessibility of polysomnography may in the future facilitate better population-health management."

The study confirms the exceptional ability of WHOOP to measure heart rate and respiratory rate during sleep, and also reveals that WHOOP is within one heartbeat and breath per minute of gold-standard measurements. WHOOP is the first wearable to publish performance in these two dimensions and is near-perfect in its accuracy.

Sleep is key to recovery and one of the best things people can do to improve their mental and physical health.1 It's vital that wearable devices are as accurate as possible considering the immense value of sleep and the widespread adoption of these tracking tools. The results validate the sleep accuracy of WHOOP while also demonstrating the power of WHOOP to change behavior and transform health.

About WHOOP

WHOOP, the human performance company, provides a membership for 24/7 coaching to improve performance. The WHOOP membership comes with free hardware (the new Whoop Strap 3.0), a coaching platform designed to optimize behavior, and a community of high performers. WHOOP members range from professional athletes and Fortune 500 CEOs to fitness enthusiasts and endurance competitors to executives and military personnel. Studies show WHOOP can increase sleep, prevent burnout, and improve performance. WHOOP is based in Boston and was founded in 2012. Visit WHOOP.com for the latest brand news and connect with us on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube .

