WHOOP Raises $55M in Series D Funding

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WHOOP , the human performance company, has closed a $55M Series D round in a combination of equity and debt, led by Foundry Group with participation from Two Sigma Ventures, Accomplice, Thursday Ventures, Promus Ventures, Silicon Valley Bank, and strategic individuals.

This round comes on the heels of monumental growth to the WHOOP membership which includes hardware, software, and analytics to improve performance. WHOOP will primarily invest these new funds in consumer acquisition, membership services, and product development.

"We will continue to grow our membership globally and make WHOOP the best experience for our members," said Will Ahmed, WHOOP Founder & CEO. "Human performance is a new category and WHOOP has emerged as both the pioneer and the market leader."

As part of the Series D round, Chris Moody, partner from Foundry Group, has joined the WHOOP Board of Directors. "We love the holistic approach WHOOP has taken to ensure a delightful customer experience," said Chris Moody. "Through their software-as-a-service mindset, the team has created a product with fantastic customer engagement and satisfaction."

WHOOP has raised over $100M to date.

WHOOP, the human performance company, provides a membership for 24/7 coaching to improve performance. The WHOOP membership comes with free hardware (the new Whoop Strap 3.0), a coaching platform designed to optimize your behavior, and a community of high performers. WHOOP members range from professional athletes and Fortune 500 CEOs to fitness enthusiasts and endurance competitors to executives and military personnel. Studies show WHOOP can increase sleep, prevent burnout, and improve performance.

