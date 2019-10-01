WHOOP Taps Joe Rogan, Tom Segura, Bert Kreischer and Ari Shaffir for Sober October Campaign

BOSTON, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WHOOP, the human performance company known for its groundbreaking wearable device, has teamed up with four of the most popular comedic podcast hosts including Joe Rogan, Tom Segura, Bert Kreischer and Ari Shaffir to highlight how sobriety impacts one's sleep, recovery and overall wellness throughout Sober October.

WHOOP x Sober October Participating Podcasts:

WHOOP will create a Sober October team for WHOOP members to join and stay motivated, inviting participants to monitor physiological data via the WHOOP strap and the WHOOP app to validate whether their abstinence from alcohol correlates to changes in their Recovery, cardiovascular exertion (Strain) and Sleep analytics. WHOOP will also publish and share the Sober October leader board for non-WHOOP members to view the interesting insights revealed by the hosts.

To follow along and join, head to: Soberoctober.whoop.com

WHOOP creates the world's most powerful training and recovery tool, enabling users to monitor performance in real time. WHOOP recently launched the third generation of its 24/7 coach designed to improve training, sleep and lifestyle choices with unrivaled live data collection and feedback on the body to share with trainers, coaches and friends.

WHOOP's Sober October Campaign Elements

Team Challenges : WHOOP will run various challenges with team members to encourage lifestyle challenges that positively influence their WHOOP data.

: WHOOP will run various challenges with team members to encourage lifestyle challenges that positively influence their WHOOP data. #whyWHOOP Community Insights : WHOOP will ask Sober October team members if they've noticed a difference in their data while cutting out alcohol or improving certain lifestyle habits, featuring testimonials and quotes from users across social media.

: WHOOP will ask Sober October team members if they've noticed a difference in their data while cutting out alcohol or improving certain lifestyle habits, featuring testimonials and quotes from users across social media. WHOOP U Series : WHOOP's online forum for in-depth learning on the brand and device will include information regarding the impact of alcohol on the body.

: WHOOP's online forum for in-depth learning on the brand and device will include information regarding the impact of alcohol on the body. Pro Athletes x Sober October: WHOOP will feature pro athletes on their podcast, discussing their use of alcohol in-season vs. off-season and how it affects their game. (i.e. Kate Courtney , NFL players, etc.).

About WHOOP:

WHOOP, the human performance company, transforms how athletes and high-performance operators understand their bodies and unlock their inner potential. WHOOP has built a system across hardware, analytics, and community to understand the body at the most granular level and positively change behavior through actionable recommendations. Studies demonstrate WHOOP can reduce injuries, increase sleep, and improve performance with a continued and personalized understanding of Recovery, Strain, and Sleep.

