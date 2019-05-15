Whoopi Goldberg Launches DUBGEE

NEW YORK, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Whoopi Goldberg, in partnership with The Powell Companies Real, LLC, announced the launch of her first fashion brand, DUBGEE.

Two years ago, Goldberg took her first vacation in 20 years. She went to Greece and could not find anything in her size. It made her feel bad about herself and her body, and she thought about how many other women must feel the same way. When she returned from that trip, she set out to expand upon that idea, using colors, shapes and patterns that pushed her own style boundaries, leading to the birth of DUBGEE.

"This line sprang from the idea that you should not be afraid of or feel bad about what is in your closet," said Whoopi Goldberg, Founder of DUBGEE. "Our clothes are designed for everyone, regardless of your shape or size, we've got you. DUBGEE is quality, comfortable clothing that is as elegant as it is timeless, whether you are taking your first vacation in years, going to work or just living your life. It's clothing you can feel good about and look great in."

Founded, inspired and designed by Goldberg, the premiere DUBGEE collection includes 41 styles, including tops, bottoms, tunics, dresses and loungewear that are meant to be worn, layered and lived in, with a creative edge and everyday ease in mind. Sizes range from extra small to 3X, with prices ranging from $89 to $390.

The collection is available for purchase online and in-store at Neiman Marcus, Ashley Stewart, Amazon and Le Tote, exclusive subscription retailer.

To learn more about Whoopi's new fashion collection, visit DUBGEE.com, and follow @dubgeebywhoopi on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About DUBGEE

Inspired, designed and created by Whoopi Goldberg, DUBGEE is a national fashion brand in partnership with The Powell Companies Real, LLC. Encouraging all people to be confident in their real selves, DUBGEE empowers individuals by providing stylish, comfortable and aspirational clothing that fits every lifestyle and is steeped in rich American culture. They are available for purchase online and in-store at Amazon, Ashley Stewart, Neiman Marcus and Le Tote retailers.

About The Powell Companies Real, LLC.

The Powell Companies Real, LLC is a diversified designer, manufacturer and distributor of a broad range of apparel and accessories in both the North American and international markets. Principals of TPCR have been involved for decades in the launch of private label and celebrity brands. Current brands include DUBGEE by Whoopi, Alessandra Belle, Legionwear, Whitney Morgan, and numerous private label brands. TPCR partners with factories throughout the world, including China, Vietnam and India, enabling TPCR to source the finest products globally.

