Whoosh Expands Industry Leading Platform to Deliver Full Activity Management

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Whoosh, Inc., the leader in modern operations software, is excited to announce the expansion of its industry-leading platform, now offering advanced tools designed for public facilities with time-constrained bookings, loyalty and membership programs, and enhanced point-of-sale (POS) integration. This latest update marks a significant step in Whoosh's continued mission to deliver solutions that streamline operations, optimize resources, and drive increased revenue across a wide array of recreational activities.

"This market expansion continues the evolution of Whoosh to be more than just a golf company. Our software has evolved into a comprehensive platform that supports a wide variety of facility types, well beyond our country club roots," said Colin Read, co-founder and CEO of Whoosh. "Whether you're managing a simulator facility, training academy, or batting cage, our system helps streamline operations, eliminate redundancies, and drive revenue growth, all while creating a superior experience for your customers."

Known for its expertise in golf—offering the industry's first tablet-focused, cloud-based tee sheet—Whoosh is broadening its reach to accommodate a diverse range of facilities, including indoor simulators, connected driving ranges, racquet centers, multidimensional health clubs, recreation centers, and fitness facilities, among others. This expanded offering introduces functionality designed specifically to meet the needs of public facilities, offering operators a comprehensive solution that improves efficiency and maximizes profitability.

Empowering Facilities to Grow and Succeed

Whoosh's new full-activity management tool allows operators to manage reservations in real-time, enables the introduction of advanced loyalty and affinity programs, price all types of services, and ensures full utilization of amenities. By offering insights into peak usage times and automating critical business decisions like no-show management and resource optimization, the platform empowers facilities to unlock new revenue while reducing operational overhead. Operators can rely on Whoosh as a trusted partner, providing data-driven insights that directly impact the bottom line.

"By partnering with Whoosh, we've streamlined everything we do—from golf and driving range to batting cages and events—resulting in a six figure revenue boost and a more engaged clientele," said Nichole Inkel, Owner of Windy Hill Golf Course & Sports Complex. "We've always been a multi-activity destination, but with one comprehensive tool to manage it all we can focus on growth and providing even better experiences for our customers."

Seamless Integration with Square and Enhanced Booking Capabilities

As part of this expansion, Whoosh continues its successful partnership with Square to power secure, omnichannel payments. Facilities can easily manage complex transactions, such as splitting payments between customers or separating booking fees from on-site purchases, with Whoosh's integrated POS solution. The platform enables operators to create dynamic rate schedules and various pricing amongst customer types, maximizing both utilization and profitability.

"Square is proud to continue supporting Whoosh's growth into full activity management," said Gabriella Hernandez, Global Head of Platform Partnerships at Square. "Together, we're empowering operators to ditch outdated processes and embrace a seamless, modern approach to managing their businesses. With Whoosh's powerful platform, facilities of all types can focus on growing revenue and enhancing customer experiences."

Public and semi-private facilities will benefit from a range of new features, including loyalty programs, lesson booking, no-show tracking, and the ability to restrict booking durations to align with rate setups, ensuring that revenue isn't lost to operational inefficiencies.

Driving Innovation and Preparing for the Future

Whoosh's latest release sets the stage for even more advanced functionality in the future. In 2025, the company plans to introduce several key features, including online punch pass purchases, remote access for unmanned facility access, online subscriptions, and enhanced event registration and payment options. These updates will further solidify Whoosh's role as a forward-thinking leader in operations management, giving facilities the flexibility and tools they need to thrive in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

Whether managing busy indoor simulator facilities, racquet amenities, or outdoor recreation venues, Whoosh's platform delivers the efficiency, flexibility, and scalability that modern operators demand, ensuring they remain ahead of the curve.

For more information about Whoosh, please visit whoosh.io, or contact us at [email protected].

ABOUT WHOOSH

Whoosh is a leading hospitality technology company specializing in modern software that streamlines operations and enhances the guest experience. Our cloud-based, tablet-centric solution empowers public and private facilities with easy-to-use booking and operations tools, covering a wide range of activities such as golf, racquets, simulators, lessons, fitness, and more. Whether you're managing a single location or multiple facilities, Whoosh saves 20+ hours a week in staff time to help run a more efficient, guest-focused operation. For more information, visit whoosh.io.

ABOUT SQUARE

Square makes commerce and financial services easy and accessible with its integrated ecosystem of commerce solutions. Square offers purpose-built software to run complex restaurant, retail, and professional services operations, versatile e-commerce tools, embedded financial services and banking products, buy now, pay later functionality through Afterpay, staff management and payroll capabilities, and much more – all of which work together to save sellers time and effort. Millions of sellers across the globe trust Square to power their business and help them thrive in the economy. For more information, visit www.squareup.com.

