WHOOSH INC. RAISES $10.3M SERIES A, LED BY ALLEYCORP

Funds will further accelerate product development and support the company's already rapid growth into public golf, resorts, "eatertainment" and activity management

MILL VALLEY, Calif. , June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Whoosh, Inc. , the most advanced club operations software solution, today announced the closing of its $10.3 million Series A funding round, led by AlleyCorp. Additional institutional investors participating in the round include 8VC, Alaris Capital, Bienville, Craft Ventures, Eberg Capital, Operator Partners, and Raptor Group.

Whoosh has received prestigious accolades from leading industry publications including Boardroom’s “Excellence in Achievement” and Golf Inc.’s “Best In Golf Technology.” Whoosh provides the most advanced reservation and operations software to manage everything from the course to the clubhouse.

Other notable investors include Larry Fitzgerald Jr., Alison Lee, Howard Lindzon, Kurt Kitayama, Andy Roddick, and Mike Walrath. The backing of golf operators and industry professionals is evidence of the value Whoosh's current solutions create for customers and the power of its strategic vision.

Since the company's launch in 2022, Whoosh has remained steadfast in its mission of creating the most intuitive operations and hospitality solutions for private golf and racquet clubs and public/daily-fee facilities. The business has evolved to become the best-in-class provider for the industry, powering the most premier clubs and "Top 100" golf courses in the country.

With this investment, Whoosh will continue its expansion into public/daily-fee clubs, alternative golf facilities, "eatertainment" venues, resorts, and other time-based activity operators. It will also support further development efforts to improve its already innovative technology, in addition to increasing team capacity to meet the surging customer demand for its software solutions.

"Whoosh is the most innovative and intuitive operations and activity management solution for private facilities," said Colin Read, Whoosh's co-founder and CEO. "This investment enables us to further develop our product and bring these best-in-class hospitality and operational tools to public golf, racquet and 'eatertainment' venues worldwide. The vast majority of recreation and leisure companies operate with outdated technology, leading to revenue loss, staff inefficiency and siloed data. Whoosh has streamlined operations and enabled better hospitality at the most prestigious private facilities in the country, and our expansion will extend these solutions to facilities that put hospitality first."

This financing comes following Whoosh's announcement of its integration with Square, a move designed to revolutionize the way public golf courses and daily-fee facilities manage operations and commerce. The company has plans for new integrations to be completed later this summer, alongside further refinement of its public product before year end, further solidifying its position as the leader in omni-channel data experiences.

Doug Band, a Venture Partner at AlleyCorp, will join the company's Board of Directors as part of this funding round. "Whoosh is bringing cutting-edge technology to club managers and hospitality providers in ways that have largely gone overlooked for years," Band shares. "Through its modernized digital platform, Whoosh has created a better way to communicate with members and customers, while streamlining workflows for operations staff."

From the beginning, Whoosh's ethos has been "for industry, by industry," focused on gathering data and interviewing key stakeholders at golf facilities all around the country to best understand challenges and build a solution to streamline workflows and provide the best member experience possible. As legacy technologies have lagged to innovate, Whoosh quickly emerged as the best cloud-based reservation system on the market, integrating clubs' tech stacks, streamlining staff workflows, enhancing on-site hospitality and improving club communications.

