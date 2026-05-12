Whop Announces Meta Integration for Whop Ads, its Built-In Advertising Product

Businesses collectively generating over $300M monthly on Whop now have access to full-stack advertising tools

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Whop, the fastest growing internet market where people can create, connect, and transact in one place, today announced the launch of Whop Ads with a Meta integration. The new advertising product gives businesses agency-grade tools to run ads, grow reach, and scale customer acquisition directly from within the Whop dashboard.

Introducing Whop Ads

Whop was built on a single mission: to deliver everyone a sustainable income. For the businesses running on the platform, Whop Ads extends that foundation — bringing distribution into the same system where they already earn and grow. Whop Ads removes the biggest barrier to growth: finding new ways to reach customers for the platform's 40,000 monthly earners. It makes acquisition faster, simpler, and accessible to any business, regardless of size or budget.

"There has never been more leverage available to run a lean, high-margin business, but advertising remains the biggest line item and obstacle. Businesses are forced to juggle a dozen platforms just to find customers, while their earnings sit locked in a separate system." said Steven Schwartz, Whop Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Now businesses can earn on Whop, reinvest that capital immediately, and run campaigns across Meta — and soon every major platform — from the same dashboard. This is phase one."

Through a Meta Managed Agency Account, Whop Ads gives businesses direct access, unlocking prioritized bidding, higher spend limits, and direct platform support. From there, everything lives in one place: bulk upload creative, launch campaigns, track results. Businesses can connect their existing social accounts and pixels, so campaigns build on the signal and spend history they already have in market.

Whop Ads is led by Nicholas Motamedi, one of Whop's earliest sellers and founder of Hidden Studios, a Fortnite minigame studio that developed proprietary ad technology to monetize games at scale.

"Hidden Studios built its reputation changing the way brands advertise in games before bringing that same infrastructure to Whop's network. What started as a partnership became an investment, and ultimately an acquisition," said Nicholas Motamedi, Head of Whop Ads. "Launching with Meta means businesses have access to billions of potential customers from day one. Our goal is to give every business on the platform the kind of advertising firepower that used to take an entire agency."

Whop Ads is powered by data from more than 22 million buyers across the Whop network, a built-in targeting advantage from launch. Looking ahead, Whop Ads will expand its partnerships with the world's leading ad platforms, giving businesses premium account access, campaign launch tools, and consolidated results tracking.

Apply for access: whop.com/ads

About Whop:

Whop is a financial technology company on a mission to provide the world with sustainable income. Our vision is to create the world's largest internet market, where people can create, connect, and transact all from a single platform. Whop enables individuals and businesses to accept payments, launch ventures, and engage with others across the network. Today, people on Whop earn ~$4 billion annually across 145 countries. For more information, visit whop.com.

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SOURCE Whop