Who's paying now? The True Costs of Underfunding Early Childhood Education at KenCrest Adams Early Childhood Center

BLUE BELL, Penn., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legislators are joining early educators and parents at KenCrest's Early Learning Center on Friday, March 15, 2024.

KenCrest Adams Early Learning Center

Location: 575 Adams Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19120

Date/Time: Friday, March 15, 2024, 9 am-10:00am

The event will bring teachers, parents, and business owners together to outline the early learning challenges and issues they face before elected officials. Parents will share the essential need for high quality learning programs and teachers will reflect on the adverse impact of low reimbursement rates. We plan to outline actionable steps to legislators to move the conversation forward to better funding.

We welcome:

PA State Rep. Donna Bullock , D-Phila

, D-Phila PA State Rep. Darisha Parker , D-Phila

, D-Phila City of Philadelphia Chief of Early Childhood Education, Sean Perkins

KenCrest is a human services and education nonprofit organization serving children and adults in Connecticut, Delaware, and Pennsylvania. We are committed to innovative ways to empower the dreams of children and their families through early intervention and Early Learning Centers; we believe in radical inclusion for everyone with a disability and strongly promote independence and choice for adults with an intellectual disability. Because of these values, we serve people in their homes and local schools, places of employment, and places of worship. www.kencrest.org

First Up is a Philadelphia-based champion for Early Education with a strong passion for empowering early learning educators with resources and support. Through training, coaching, and advocacy, First Up ensures that every child from birth to age eight has access to the highest-quality care and education possible. https://www.firstup.org/

