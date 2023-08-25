Who's the Best College Football Handicapper? Bob Akmens & BASports.com Won Back-to-back-to-back Vegas Football Handicapping Contests (3 In A Row)

WAUCHULA, Fla., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BASports.com finished #1 in the Las Vegas SportsWatchMonitor NFL Contest for 3 years running: 2017, 2018 & 2019.

How highly esteemed is BASports.com by the real betting pros in Las Vegas and elsewhere?
By the people who make the actual betting lines? This highly ranked: Bob Akmens and
BASports.com was the defending #1 handicapping champ in 4 Las Vegas contests all at the same time: #1 in MLB Baseball; #1 in Soccer; #1 in NCAA Basketball; and #1 in NFL Football.

Dr. Bob Akmens, CEO BASports.com
BASports.com covers the wide world of all sports
Never has any other sports information service been on a winning run like this in more sports at the same time.

Which is why many mega-sites on the Internet have agreed with the fact that Dr. Bob Akmens is the most profitable sports handicapper there is.

About.com (owned by The New York Times) has crowned Dr. Bob Akmens & his BASports.com the best sports handicapper in the world by saying "no other handicapper can match Akmens in terms of winning." It's one thing to get praise like that from a blogger. It's entirely another thing to have one of the Internet's major portal sites say you're the best there is. BASports.com may well have gotten the best review ever written about a sports service.

And the search engines all agree that Bob Akmens is the best sports handicapper there is. When a Google search is done for "who is the best sports handicapper in the world?," BASports.com comes in ranked #1 as the first-named sports service out of more than a million hits. Bing comes up with 3.6 million hits… and ranks BASports.com #1. So does Yahoo search. Even China's giant Baidu search-engine (with ½-billion users & 99% search in China) ranks BASports.com the #1 handicapper in the world. Every single major search engine in the world ranks BASports.com as the best sports handicapper there is.

BASports.com has produced the best college & pro football handicapping results over the years through the use of sophisticated computer models which analyze thousands of patterns and trends of teams, coaches and players. Their combination of quantitative and qualitative predictive variables is clearly unsurpassed and proven by the results they get for their clients.

So as the exciting NCAA College Football season gets underway, BASports.com looks back on their prior record-shattering results and expects to make solid profits for their clients again this year. They offer their award-winning analytical services in many different NCAA & NFL Football picks packages.

Across the wide spectrum of sports, BASports.com employs proven winning computer algorithms to maximize the profit of their clients, who number in the thousands in more than 50 countries worldwide. 

BASports.com is also the only sports service to offer a 365-day, all-inclusive, package of daily picks in all the major betting sports (10 of them) for a single all-inclusive fee.

About.com summed up BASports.com very well when they said, "you truly do get what you pay for... plus more," and that "I can count on one hand the number of services that I would give a positive recommendation about to a fellow sports bettor. Bob Akmens Sports would certainly be included in that group."

BASports.com believes this will be a very profitable NCAA College & NFL football season. Dr. Bob invites every football fan to come along and experience the potential thrill of winning and the joy of new wealth.

