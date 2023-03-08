Who's Watching TV Releases Atlantis Reporting Solution

WWTV's online Atlantis tool provide access to Comscore's new TV Pulse data, providing faster access to preliminary TV audience estimates

ORLANDO, Fla., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Who's Watching TV, a leading solutions provider and third-party processor of television viewership and scheduling data, has released Atlantis, a flexible reporting solution. The new online tool provides access to new TV Pulse data from Comscore — a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media — including preliminary quarter-hour-level television viewing estimates for all markets, networks, and stations two days after air date.

"We are excited to partner with Comscore as one of the first third-party reporting solutions for their new TV Pulse data. The speed and flexibility of our reporting systems, along with Comscore's new release viewing estimates, allows clients to react faster to audience trends," says Steve Knapp, GM and Founder of Who's Watching TV.

"As a leader in TV measurement, Comscore values our rich ecosystem of partners who play a vital role in delivering actionable insights for stakeholders across the media landscape," added Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore. "We are constantly innovating to provide the most precise and timely measurement across both national and local television programming and advertising, and are pleased WWTV's new tool can offer even greater speed and accuracy to its clients."

Atlantis is currently available to Who's Watching TV's clients that are also Comscore clients. Reports include network grids, program title reporting and program rankers. Each report utilizes the same WWTV interface that so many clients already rely on for its ease of use and speed.

About Who's Watching TV:

Who's Watching TV is a leading provider of ratings and schedule information in the commercial market place. With over 30 years of technological expertise and effective creation of services using audience measurement data and program schedule information, Who's Watching TV has proven technology for use by television networks, studios, sports leagues, and advertising agencies.

For additional information and a demonstration of services please contact Steve Knapp, [email protected] 407-521-6966

