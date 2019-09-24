Who's Who Legal: Trade and Customs 2019 Recognizes Torres Law Founder

WASHINGTON, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Once again, Torres Law, an International Trade & National Security law firm, is delighted to announce that the firm's Founder and Managing Member, Olga Torres, has been recognized by Who's Who Legal: Trade and Customs 2019, a guide to the world's leading trade and customs lawyers, economists, and anti-dumping consultants.



Who's Who Legal publications identifies the prominent legal practitioners in more than 150 national jurisdictions, covering 34 areas in multiple global areas of business law. The services of Who's Who Legal are intended to serve as reference sources for companies seeking to corroborate the reputations of lawyers recommended by another party. Only lawyers who have met independent international research criteria from peers and clients are listed, and it is not possible to buy entry into any Who's Who Legal publications.



Torres Law is a leading international trade and national security law firm with offices in Dallas, Texas and a by-appointment office in Washington, D.C. The firm assists clients with all trade law issues, including U.S. export control and sanctions laws, trade policy, industrial and national security, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), anti-boycott laws, government contracts, and customs law. In the area of U.S. export controls, the law firm advises clients on compliance with the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), the U.S. Export Administration Regulations (EAR), and the various embargo and sanctions programs administered by the Office of Foreign Asset Controls (OFAC).



To maximize compliance with the regulations governing global trade and national security, the law firm is a member firm of the International Lawyer Network, a worldwide attorney association that offers the combined expertise of over 5,000 lawyers in 66 countries on six continents.



Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12790514



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Torres Law

Related Links

http://www.torrestradelaw.com

