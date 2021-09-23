Whose Whiskers Will Win 'Most Talented Beard in America'?

STERLING, Ill., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Need proof that life is better with a beard? The second-annual 'Most Talented Beard in America' contest is just one example. Men's grooming leader Wahl knows there's a wealth of whiskered talent out there, so the company is once again looking to reward furry phenoms. Bearded hopefuls from across America submitted videos of their talents, 10 finalists were chosen — and now public votes will help decide the winners. The 1st place victor takes home a cool $20,000 and becomes the newly crowned 'Wahl Man of the Year,' 2nd place scores $10,000 and 3rd place walks away with $5,000.

Wahl asked bearded men from across the country to submit a video of themselves performing a talent. Ten talented men were chosen as fuzzy-faced finalists, and public votes will determine the top 3 winners. Ben Tajnai from Milwaukee, WI, has graced thousands with his angelic voice, most notably singing the National Anthem for the brew city’s professional sports teams. John Stessel from Woodbridge, NJ, showcases his magician skills with a number of trick shots and illusions -- all in one take. Lance Allen from Smyrna, TN, amazes as his fingers fly over his guitar and he shares an original Celtic composition. Art Machuca from Los Angeles, CA, is a professional singer and musician who brings his original song to life with his smoky vocals. Ben Davis Jr. from Chillicothe, OH, is a singer songwriter whose down-home song is accompanied by his acoustic guitar. Daniel Shilling from Joplin, MO, proves that the bluegrass isn’t just for hillbillies, with his sophisticated banjo playing skills. Collin Smith from Omaha, NE, is a multi-talented marvel whose skills include smooth guitar playing, skateboarding, standing backflips and fire juggling. Grady Burton from Fairfield, OH, brings his original song to life with his enchanting voice and effortless guitar playing. Joshua Conway from Marlow, OK, uses his pottery and painting talents to turn clay into beautiful works of art. Mitchell Donahue from Round Rock, TX, proves that dogs are man’s best friend by showcasing his dog training talent and frisbee tricks.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8959351-wahl-second-annual-most-talented-beard-in-america/

"The goal of this contest is to shine a spotlight on entertainers and achievers who make the world a better, or 'bearder,' place to live," said Steven Yde, division vice president for Wahl. "We were blown away by the excitement the contest generated last year, and the life-changing impact the prizes had on the exemplary men who won. Our hope is to keep the positive momentum rolling, so we're once again calling on the American people to help us name the winners this year."

Vote for the 'Most Talented Beard in America' at https://bit.ly/MostTalentedBeard.

Presenting, the Top 10 'Most Talented Beards in America' (in no order):

About the 'Most Talented Beard in America' Contest

Wahl's quest to find furry phenoms started in July when it put out the call for men with beards to submit a video of themselves performing a talent. More than a hundred hairy hopefuls entered, and 10 fuzzy-faced finalists were chosen. The next step: from now until October 15, 2021, the public can vote for their favorite bearded performer at https://bit.ly/MostTalentedBeard, they can also get to the voting page by visiting @WahlGrooming on Facebook or Instagram.

The stakes? First place wins $20,000 and the coveted title of 'Wahl Man of the Year.' The 2nd place winner takes home $10,000 and 3rd place scores $5,000. Winners will also receive a visit from Wahl's mobile barbershop, and an arsenal of Wahl grooming gear to keep their beards looking (and performing) their best. The three furry front-runners will be announced in late-October.

For more information about the 'Most Talented Beard in America' contest, including official rules, visit WahlUSA.com.

About Wahl Grooming

Celebrating its 102nd anniversary, Wahl continues to help men look and feel their best with innovative products manufactured to define and elevate the men's grooming category. The company set the standard with the first-ever practical electric hair clipper in 1919, and later strengthened its leadership with the world's first battery-powered facial hair trimmer. Wahl crosses its centennial milestone by introducing a complete line of personal care products including a beard oil, shampoo, and body wash. It's this continued commitment to excellence that has solidified Wahl's place as the world's go-to brand for men's grooming solutions. For more information, visit WahlUSA.com.

