WHOTAG, the AI-Powered Influencer Discovery Service, Is Now Launched Globally

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VAIV , a pioneer in South Korea's AI and big data sector, today officially launches WHOTAG , its AI-powered influencer discovery SaaS, now available globally to brands and agencies everywhere. After a beta period across 109 countries, WHOTAG enters the market as the first service purpose-built to help marketers instantly discover beauty and lifestyle influences across any country and any language.

WHOTAG allows marketers to describe what they're looking for, e.g. "skincare micro-influencers in Indonesia posting minimalist routines," and instantly receive curated matches. Unlike traditional methods based on hashtags or manual filtering, WHOTAG's GPT Profiling analyzes content style, cultural context, past collaboration, and interests to ensure alignment. Whether users search in English, Japanese, or any language, the service empowers cross-border discovery without language barriers.

Beyond discovery, WHOTAG also serves as a powerful analytics service. It enables marketers to quickly compare influencer profiles, evaluate content authenticity, and generate cultural insights without complex manual work. For example, the service can analyze hundreds of thousands of influencer posts to reveal country-specific beauty consumption patterns, giving brand managers a reliable and convenient way to inform campaign strategy with data-driven evidence.

The global creator economy continues its remarkable expansion, now encompassing not only influencer marketing but also content creation tools, brand partnerships, production studios, and monetization platforms. According to the SupplyGem Creator Economy Report (June 2025), the sector has reached an estimated USD 104 billion, marking explosive growth over recent years. Within this ecosystem, influencer marketing spends alone accounts for approximately USD 32.55 billion, an eighteenfold increase since 2015 and representing about 31% of the total creator economy value.

Regionally, North America maintains the largest market share, while the Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth driven by the rise of influencer-led e-commerce and digital retail innovation. Further reinforcing this trend, HypeAuditor reported that the global influencer marketing market reached around USD 19.8 billion in 2024, accounting for nearly 2% of worldwide advertising expenditure. Instagram remains the leading platform, with its influencer market alone projected to exceed USD 22 billion globally by 2025.

The growing integration of AI and data-driven analytics continues to enhance campaign precision and ROI, solidifying influencer marketing as a core pillar of modern brand strategies worldwide.

VAIV offers flexible pricing to suit various user needs, from a Free Plan and a Basic Plan (USD $20/month) to Booster Passes, which provide unlimited access for a set time when marketers need intensive influencer discovery.

"Influencer discovery has long been constrained by language, culture, and manual effort," said Kyung-seo Kim, CEO of VAIV. "Our vision with WHOTAG is to make influencer discovery as simple and natural as a conversation, while empowering brands to expand globally with confidence. By combining AI innovation with more than two decades of expertise in cultural analytics, we want to give marketers the ability not only to find the right creators instantly but also to understand consumer trends with unprecedented clarity."

At the same time, WHOTAG was introduced at a client seminar hosted by META in Korea, where it drew strong interest from local marketers attending the event. The enthusiastic response highlighted the industry's appetite for AI-driven influencer discovery services and validated WHOTAG's potential as a global marketing solution.

Founded in 2000, VAIV is a trailblazer in South Korea's AI and big data industry. Over 25 years, it has built AI solutions that enable workflow efficiency, accelerate AI adoption, and power data-driven transformation in both public and private sectors. Its flagship services include Sometrend, Korea's leading social big data analytics service, and WHOTAG, the global SaaS reinventing influencer discovery for beauty and lifestyle marketing.

