WHP Global And Lotto Sport Italia Partner to Ignite the Future of the Lotto Brand Around the World

NEW YORK and TREVIGNANO, Italy, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WHP Global ("WHP") and Lotto Sport Italia S.p.A. ("LSI") today announced a transaction that will provide new financial investments for LSI and for the future of the Lotto brand globally. Under the terms of the agreement, WHP acquired the global trademarks for the iconic Italian sports brand Lotto; and LSI and its current leadership team, including CEO Mr. Andrea Tomat, will continue to operate the Lotto brand in the core markets of Italy, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

ATP world No. 8 ranked tennis star Matteo Berrettini in Lotto at 2021 Wimbledon Men's Finals.

Together, LSI and WHP will provide design, product development, marketing, and brand management services to Lotto's extensive existing network of 50+ global partners across the world who generate more than USD$400 million in annual retail sales.

"I am excited about this partnership as it is a key step to ensuring the growth of Lotto, a brand with a great reputation and well-known all over the world," stated LSI's President and CEO Mr. Andrea Tomat. "With WHP Global we immediately shared the relevance of the values that Lotto brings with it - values linked to sport, innovation, well-being, lifestyle, and Italian taste. These are the strengths we will invest in to ensure a growing global presence in key international markets. This partnership is an Italian success too, because, thanks to an innovative collaboration with WHP, Lotto will be able to compete at the highest levels to become one of the most loved sportswear brands in the world."

WHP Global CEO Yehuda Shmidman commented, "Lotto is a legendary Italian performance sports brand rooted in priceless heritage that athletes and fans around the world love. We are very optimistic about the brand's future as we work in close partnership with Mr. Andrea Tomat and the entire team at LSI. There is so much upside here, especially as we look to expand the brand from its current reach to the USA and other major markets around the world."

"2021 will remain in history for the outstanding results achieved by Italian athletes and we are very happy to have shared this beautiful moment with Matteo Berrettini, who reached the final at Wimbledon wearing Lotto," added Tomat.

The premier Italian sports brand established in 1973, Lotto is world-renowned for its innovative performance-driven footwear, apparel and accessories, which feature the signature double diamond logo. Rich with history in tennis and soccer, Lotto has been worn by professional soccer teams A.C. Milan and Juventus F.C., elite soccer players Dino Zoff, Ruud Gullit and Andriy Shevchenko, and top athletes including tennis Grand Slam champions Martina Navratilova, Francesca Schiavone, Marion Bartoli and Boris Becker. Lotto is distributed in over 100 countries and is a major force in both soccer and tennis. The brand is currently worn by more than 40 soccer teams, over 300 professional soccer players and more than 200 professional tennis players around the world including current world No. 8 ranked tennis phenom Matteo Berrettini.

With an eye towards accelerating Lotto's dominance in the performance sportswear category, WHP and LSI will together invest in expanding into new markets and product categories while activating the brand through untapped digital channels and partnerships with world class athletes.

WHP Global is a leading New York based global brand acquisition and management firm backed by equity capital from funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. and leverage financing provided by BlackRock. WHP owns and manages over USD$3.5 billion in retail sales across its portfolio of brands that includes ANNE KLEIN, JOSEPH ABBOUD, TOYS "R" US, BABIES "R" US and LOTTO.

About Lotto Sport Italia S.p.A.

Lotto Sport Italia is an Italian footwear and sportswear manufacturing company based at Trevignano near Venice, in the heart of the Italian Sport System District. The company has long blended Italian sport design with specialized sport expertise, in a diversified portfolio of products. During the years Lotto has become synonymous with quality, endurance, and self-expression, always being anchored to sport. Larger-than-life legends like champions such as John Newcombe, Martina Navratilova, Boris Becker, Ruud Gullit, Andriy Shevchenko and many others have been wearing Lotto. Today, the company continues its success story with international sponsorships and partnerships with some of the best talent in the world. For more information, please visit www.lotto.it.

About WHP Global

WHP Global is a leading New York based firm that acquires global consumer brands and invests in high-growth distribution channels including digital commerce platforms and global expansion. WHP owns ANNE KLEIN®, JOSEPH ABBOUD®, LOTTO® and a controlling interest in TOYS"R"US®, BABIES"R"US®, Geoffrey® the Giraffe and more than 20 additional consumer brands in the toy and baby categories. The company also owns WHP+ ( www.whp-plus.com ), a turnkey direct to consumer digital e-commerce platform for brands, with full in-house operations including technology, data analytics, logistics, creative and digital marketing. For more information, please visit www.whp-global.com .

