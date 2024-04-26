WHP Global Signs Exclusive Partnership with WHSmith for Toys"R"Us® Shop-in-Shops in the UK

Reveals Plans to Open 30 New Toys"R"Us Shops Inside WHSmith Stores This Summer



NEW YORK, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WHP Globa l ("WHP"), parent company of Toys"R"Us ®, signed a long-term license agreement with leading global retailer WHSmith as the exclusive shop-in-shop partner for Toys"R"Us in the United Kingdom. Under the terms of the agreement, WHSmith will have the exclusive license for Toys"R"Us shop-in-shops in their High street stores, including opening 30 new shops this Summer.

Following the successful launch of Toys"R"Us shop-in-shops in select WHSmith stores last year, this strategic partnership is part of WHP Global's mission to expand the presence of Toys"R"Us across the UK retail landscape.

"We've got off to a great start with the introduction of Toys"R"Us shops within WHSmith locations," said Stanley Silverstein, Chief Commercial Officer at WHP Global. "We are thrilled to strengthen our relationship with WHSmith and expand the reach of Toys"R"Us to more locations across the UK. This aligns perfectly with our overarching strategy to grow the Toys"R"Us brand in the UK through diverse channels including flagship stores, ecommerce and travel retail, ensuring accessibility and convenience for the next generation of Toys"R"Us kids."

"Our customers have been delighted by the launch of Toys"R"Us in WHSmith stores, so we are excited to have signed a new exclusive agreement which extends our partnership with the brand," said Sean Toal, Managing Director at WHSmith High Street. "We look forward to bringing the magic of Toys"R"Us to even more WHSmith customers across the UK."

This partnership reflects both companies' commitment to delivering exceptional value and variety to customers while combining the strengths of their respective retail expertise. Customers can look forward to an unparalleled shopping experience that integrates the iconic Toys"R"Us brand including beloved mascot Geoffrey the GiraffeTM into WHSmith's retail ecosystem.

About Toys"R"Us

For more than 70 years Toys"R"Us has been a global leader in the toy category celebrating the joys of childhood and play with kids of all ages. Geoffrey the Giraffe™, the beloved mascot of Toys"R"Us, is adored by millions of kids and their families around the world. The brand generates more than USD$2 billion in global retail sales annually through 1,400+ stores and e-commerce businesses in 31 countries. For more information, visit www.toysrus.com or follow @toysrus on social.

About WHP Global

WHP Global is a leading New York based firm that acquires global consumer brands and invests in high-growth distribution channels including digital commerce platforms and global expansion. WHP owns a portfolio of consumer brands that collectively generate over USD $7 billion in global retail sales. The company also owns WHP+, a turnkey direct to consumer digital e-commerce platform, and WHP SOLUTIONS, a sourcing agency based in Asia. For more information, please visit www.whp-global.com .

About WHSmith

WHSmith is a leading global retailer for the world's travelling customer. With more than 1,700 stores across 32 countries worldwide, WHSmith offer customers a wide range of travel essentials for their journey, including books, newspapers & magazines, digital accessories and food and drink.

The Company has a growing international business with over 640 stores primarily across the world's leading airports, including over 320 stores in North America, incorporating leading specialty retail brands Marshall Retail Group and InMotion.

WHSmith's High Street business comprises over 500 stores across the UK and customers can shop online 24/7 at WHSmith.co.uk .

