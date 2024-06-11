WHR Global, a Client-Driven Global Mobility Management Company, Celebrates 30 Years Relocating Employees Across the World

Contact WHR Global today for more information on global mobility and corporate relocation services.

MILWAUKEE, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WHR Global (WHR), a relocation management company and leader in the global mobility and corporate relocation industry, announced the company's 30-year anniversary.

WHR was founded in 1994 by Roger Thrun on a simple promise: to provide relocation services with an unmatched level of quality. To this day, this simple promise is commemorated with a framed 30-year-old note card on his desk which includes his 5 core values and business philosophy: empathy, trustworthy, proactive, hardworking, and results-driven.

Today, WHR Global has expanded its expertise and business philosophy globally with offices in Switzerland and Singapore. WHR's 30-year record of success includes serving Fortune 500 global organizations and U.S. government agencies, with each client ranging from dozens to thousands of relocations and assignments per year.

WHR's goal for the next 30 years includes a commitment to preserving a sustainable future for generations to come. The goal is to operate and relocate employees in a socially responsible manner while being cognizant of our own environmental impact and partnering with sustainable companies who are united in this belief.

"Thank you to our clients, employees, and those we have helped relocate in the 30 years," states Founder and CEO Roger Thrun. "Our greatest success is people."

