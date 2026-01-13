WHSmith North America Media Network Taps ISM to Launch Retail Media Network Across U.S. Airports

Partnership brings together audio and 700+ digital screens in a single programmatic ecosystem through ISM and Mood Media

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In-Store Marketplace (ISM), the retail industry's first centralized platform for digital in-store media integration, today announced a strategic partnership with WHSmith North America Media Network , powered by SMG (WHS Media), one of the country's largest specialty retailers with a nationwide airport footprint of more than 350+ stores.

Through this partnership, WHS Media will combine ISM's programmatic retail media platform with Mood Media's proven hardware to deliver a turnkey, fully managed solution. This approach enables WHSmith Media to monetize in-store digital screens and audio assets more efficiently while offering advertisers seamless access to high-value travelers with long dwell times and strong spending power.

The new network will activate across WHS Media's 350+ U.S. airport stores, bringing together approximately 700 in-store digital screens and audio channels. This unified footprint enhances WHS Media's retail media capabilities, giving advertisers greater flexibility in how campaigns are scheduled and delivered. With ISM's programmatic activation, WHS Media can move beyond traditional digital out-of-home (DOOH), enabling more targeted campaigns through DSP-style buying behaviors. Advertisers can access the entire network through a single point of entry with WHSmith Media, streamlining activation and expanding monetization opportunities.

Early adopters, including PepsiCo's Frito-Lay and Bose , are already activating campaigns, with additional premium brands expected to follow.

"Specialty retailers like WHSmith have tremendous untapped potential in their in-store environments," said David Simon , EVP of Advertising for Mood Media and President of Vibenomics and ISM. "By combining Mood's hardware footprint with ISM's industry-leading platform for inventory management and programmatic activation, we've created a solution that unlocks new revenue for WHSmith while giving advertisers unmatched efficiency, precision and scale."

Retail media has become one of the fastest-growing channels in marketing. In 2019, it accounted for just 10% of media spend; by 2024, that figure had nearly tripled to 30% , cementing retail media as a central pillar of brand strategy. The WHS Media partnership highlights ISM's expansion into specialty verticals like travel retail, where premium, affluent audiences offer distinct value for advertisers.

"This collaboration between WHSmith, SMG and ISM represents a significant step forward in bringing WHSmith Media's in-store media strategy to life," said Alison O'Keefe , Partnership Director of WHSmith North America Media Network. "By working with ISM, we're able to open our entire airport footprint to advertisers in a way that's seamless, scalable, and built for today's travel audience. The result is the most sophisticated travel retail media network, moving from isolated placements to a true media ecosystem that delivers measurable impact."

