WHUR 96.3 FM Will Host 42nd Annual Holiday Food Drive on Nov. 19

Volunteers will be available to collect donations at the Wilson Building in the District, Alexandria City Hall in Virginia, Wayne Curry Building in Prince George's County, and outside WHUR's studios, located at Bryant St NW in D.C. Listeners are invited to make monetary or non-perishable food contributions or donations of both. The Capital Area Food Bank, Shabach Ministries, and Alive Food Program will use those donations to provide Thanksgiving food baskets to needy families in the Washington, D.C. region, including a turkey and all the trimmings.

It is estimated that more than 633,000 residents in the area are either at-risk of hunger or are experiencing hunger on any given day.

"We know these are tough economic times for many. We hope 'Food2Feed' will provide some relief for those families struggling to make ends meet," said WHUR General Manager Sean Plater.

WHUR has been hosting a Thanksgiving fundraiser annually for 42 years. Last year, "Food2Feed" raised more than $40,000 and collected two truckloads of canned goods and other non-perishable items.

In addition to the rolling food drive, monetary donations can be made by calling the SunTrust volunteer phone bank at 202-462-0285 or donating on-line at www.whur.com.

Targeted Stops on Food2Feed Rolling Food Drive

6 a.m. – 10 a.m. – Wilson Bldg. at 1350 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, D.C.

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Alexandria City Hall at 301 King Street – Alexandria, Virginia

3 p.m. – 6 p.m. – Wayne Curry Adm. Bldg. at 1301 McCormick Drive – Largo, Maryland

WHUR 96.3 FM at Howard University is Washington's only stand-alone radio station and one of the few University-owned commercial radio stations in America. Broadcasting since 1971 to nearly a half million listeners daily in five states, WHUR FM can now be heard around the globe on the web at whur.com. The first radio station in the Washington area to broadcast in HD, WHUR is the recipient of numerous awards, including the prestigious NAB Marconi for Best Urban Station of the Year and NAB Crystal Radio Award for Excellence in Community Service.

Media Contact: Alonda Thomas, Alonda.thomas@howard.edu

SOURCE Howard University

