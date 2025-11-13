Why 2026 Is the Year to Go Hiking: MT Sobek's 5 Best Trails Around the World

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikers searching for the next trail to fuel their wanderlust will want to explore this shortlist from hiking experts MT Sobek. The collection has been thoughtfully curated to give hikers an insider's take on the must-do routes of the year—backed by over five decades of adventure know-how. Travelers ready to lace up their boots will find expert picks including a new off-the-beaten-path route, historic trails rich with legend and charm, and bucket-list challenges every hiker should experience.

MT Sobek Alps Tour du Mont Blanc Hiking – Guest Photo by A. Havens 2025

Tour du Mont Blanc

A timeless classic and cornerstone of Alpine adventures, the Tour du Mont Blanc traverses France, Italy, and Switzerland, revealing dramatic glaciers, wildflower meadows, and pastoral valleys. This legendary circuit around Western Europe's highest peak has been an MT Sobek favorite since 1987.

Kyoto to Tokyo on the Nakasendo Trail

Once a vital Edo-period route linking Japan's imperial and shogunate capitals, the Nakasendo Trail winds through cedar forests and beautifully preserved post towns. MT Sobek's expert-led journey highlights the trail's scenic and cultural treasures, paired with warm Japanese hospitality.

The W Trek

One of the world's great hiking routes, the W Trek in Torres del Paine National Park, Chile, spans more than 40 miles of unforgettable terrain—from Grey Glacier and the dramatic French Valley to the park's soaring granite towers. Experience Patagonia's landscapes with comfortable stays at ideally located hotels and atmospheric mountain cabins.

Bright Angel Trail from Phantom Ranch

Descend nearly 5,000 feet below the Grand Canyon's rim and experience one of the world's most iconic landscapes from an entirely new perspective. Enjoy an overnight stay at historic Phantom Ranch before tackling the famous Bright Angel switchbacks on the ascent.

Via Transilvanica

Romania's emerging long-distance hiking route connects Saxon villages, forested hills, and the Eastern Carpathians. MT Sobek's 9-day journey immerses hikers in traditional life, medieval architecture, and unspoiled wilderness along this rising star of European hiking.

"Each hike on our 2026 list was chosen not only for its scenery but for its power to inspire connection—with landscapes, with local communities, and with a deeper spirit of adventure," said Seth Heald, CEO of MT Sobek.

About MT Sobek

Founded in 1969, MT Sobek is the original adventure travel company, specializing in small-group journeys led by expert guides. Explore the full collection at mtsobek.com.

