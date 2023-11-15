Why a Dermatologist and Plastic Surgeon Who Run a Skin Cancer Center Researched and Developed An Edible SPF Booster

CHANTILLY, Va., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Noreen Galaria, the CEO and Co-founder of Inner Glow Vitamins® says that as our understanding of the damaging effects of UV radiation on the skin continues to grow, the search for natural solutions, beyond sunscreen, to enhance sun protection has become increasingly important. Every day Dr. Galaria's office sees patients who feel sunscreen alone is not enough and are looking for a way to boost their sun protection. Inner Glow has created Sol Defense ($29.99 at innerglowvitamins.com and amazon.com ), a delicious, passion fruit flavored gummy containing important ingredients that enhance sun protection. The first is Polypodium Leucotomos, a fern that contains bioactive compounds, such as antioxidants and polyphenols, which are believed to contribute to its photoprotective properties. The second is Niacinamide which is known to help the body fight the development of precancers and skin cancers. "This easy to take, on the go formula gives our patients an extra layer of sun protection," says Dr. Galaria. She goes on to say that 2023 was the hottest year on record and many people who have a family history of skin cancer, or are starting to see the signs of sun damage, feel that sunscreen alone is no longer sufficient and are looking for additional ways to protect their skin. "We know that re-application of sunscreen is often patchy and unpredictable and this allows our patient to have an internal boost of protection that can be taken multiple times a day if they are spending the day outdoors," continues Dr. Galaria.

Inner Glow Sol Defense Gummies UV exposure test without and with Sol Defense gummies. Our doctors recommend using Sol Defense as part of a sun protection routine that includes sunscreen.

The doctors emphasize that Inner Glow Sol Defense is not a replacement for traditional sunscreens but is meant to complement other sun protection measures like hats, sunscreens and seeking shade in peak hours. Many patients are looking for botanicals with sun protective capabilities and this yummy gummy is vegan, Non-GMO, kosher, halal and third party verified. It is also developed by skin care experts in the USA. With many people heading to warmer weather for the holiday season, it's a great addition to a sun protection routine. Easily throw Sol Defense into a beach bag, as it will maintain its shape and not melt at even 170 degrees, unlike other gelatin-based gummies. Perfect for summer activities such as golfing, swimming and rock climbing when people often forget to reapply their sunscreen, use Inner Glow Sol Defense to give your sun protection an added boost.

Inner Glow Vitamins are the culmination of extensive research, development by a dermatologist and plastic surgeon with over 40 years of combined experience. Each ingredient is carefully selected for its potent properties, ensuring optimal effectiveness in promoting skin health and rejuvenation. Their current lineup of science-driven supplements includes an Advanced Hair, Skin & Nails Formula, featuring powerhouse ingredients such as Saw Palmetto to regulate hormonal causes of hair loss, Ashwagandha to help stress related shed, Collagen to give your hair shine and Moringa leaf to help thicken the hair. The collection also includes Age Defense Vitamins, an anti-aging powerhouse that includes everything you need to target both acute and chronic photoaging. This blend contains pycnogenol, a bark from the south of France that slows photoaging, polypodium, green tea and a ton of antioxidants and anti-inflammatories to protect and reverse sun damage.

ABOUT INNER GLOW:

In the United States, supplements do not have to be regulated by the FDA and often contain unhelpful and unsafe ingredients. Frustrated by the lack of safe, effective, and reasonably priced supplements, Dermatologist, Dr. Noreen Galaria, MD began researching individualized options for patients combining the practices of allopathic and naturopathic medicine. These recommended combinations as well as a decade of research and patient feedback led her to create Inner Glow, a non-GMO, third party verified, scientifically backed line of formulas.

For interviews or product requests, please contact Michele Marie PR via

Marissa Rosenzweig | [email protected] | 646-860-5689

SOURCE Noreen Galaria, MD